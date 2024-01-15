Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld in the spotlight soon?

josh allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, It’s been a year since they were first rumored to be an item. Holy cow, where does the time go?

when they were the first time spotted Last spring, Bills fans went crazy over the idea of ​​our star quarterback dating a famous actress and musician. We’re constantly wondering when we’ll see Steinfeld cheering on her man at Highmark Stadium.

However, surprisingly, both of them have maintained a very low profile (on the contrary). one more Well-known singer/athlete couple) and are rarely seen together in public. Recently the two were seen together in Paris by the paparazzi.

We respect that they value their privacy and don’t want to draw attention to themselves – but admittedly, since it looks like things are getting pretty serious between them, we’d love if They decide to step out of the shadows and make it’s first “official” public debut.

Read more: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are getting serious, reports say

It turns out, that may actually happen sooner or later – in a Big way.

Josh Allen’s comment about the Oscars goes viral

Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images/Canva

In a recent meeting with the YouTube star Kay Adams, Josh Allen was asked about his friendship with F1 race car driver Daniel Ricciardo. Late last season, Allen arrived at a game at Highmark Stadium wearing a blue sherpa jacket From Ricciardo’s clothing line, Enchante.

Read more: Stefon Diggs has a new clothing line

In a secret (but absolutely brilliant) move, Adams asked the Bills QB if he planned to wear the Enchante oscar (Where his girlfriend’s movie, Spiderman: Beyond the Spider-Verseis nominated for Best Animated Feature Film).

His reaction?

“I can.”

(See his comments at 6:00 minutes below.)

Could Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld walk the red carpet for the first time?

How epic that would be!

US-Oscars-Oscarweek-Features AFP via Getty Images

If you believe Allen’s answer (and we do, based on his reaction and facial expression), he and Hailee Steinfeld may walk the red carpet together at the 96th annual ceremony. academic award This Sunday, March 10Putting the couple in the public spotlight.

Bills fans have been clamoring for the couple’s official public debut, and this may finally give us what we’ve been waiting for in a big way.

Please, guys – do it for us (and we can’t wait to see the costumes)!

One sentence that will instantly make Buffalo Bills fans angry (list) Whether it’s past troubles or fears about the future, here’s a disclaimer: If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan and feeling a little frazzled today, you’re about to fly off the handle because of these single sentences. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter

14 Perfect Valentine’s Day Cards for Bills Fans Show your Buffa-love with these Buffalo Bills themed Valentine’s Day cards. Gallery Credit: Etsy/Canva