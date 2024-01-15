Journey Download PC Full Game For Free

Are you tired of playing the same basic running and driving games? Are you interested in exploring games that focus on story? Then Journey is the game for you. In this independent adventure game, you will discover your character’s past and learn more about the civilization to which he belonged. This trip will undoubtedly be magical and mystical. Do you want to know more about that? Then keep reading below:

Journey game download for PC

Name Journey Initial release date March 13, 2012 Editors Annapurna Interactive, interactive entertainment from Sony Awards VGX Award for best PS3 game Designers Jenova Chen, Robin Hunicke, Chris Bell, Bryan Singh, Nicholas Clark Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows Developers Thatgamecompany, Santa Monica Studio, Tricky Pixels Category PC Games > Adventure

What is Journey about?

Journey was jointly developed by Santa Monica Studio and Thatgamecompany. It was published by the famous Sony Computer Entertainment. Directed by the inimitable Jenova Chen, this game uses visual cutscenes and relies heavily on gameplay to tell her story without her words.

The game begins with the character standing near a dune. You will find yourself in the middle of a huge desert and when you climb the dune, you will find yourself looking at a large mountain in the distance. But this mystical mountain keeps secrets inside. There is a large glowing crack in the mountain that splits the peak.

As you approach the mountain, you’ll find signs of a lost but once thriving civilization. But now sand and time have taken it away. But you can find out what went wrong by finding the stones that are scattered around the ruins. There you will have visions of seeing a large white figure in a circular room.

You will find art on the walls that tells the story of how the civilization rose to fame and then also met its downfall. Keep in mind that if you pay attention, you will discover that the art also reflects the journey you will take.

As you progress on your journey, you will have to deal with high winds, cold weather, fatigue, and more. It’s a fun game where the ending is ambiguous. Not to mention the fact that there are two exciting endings to discover.

How to play

The gameplay is smooth and there is no lag at all. The player’s first objective is to reach the mountain. But the path there is divided into several sections. You can control the camera angles to see in the direction you want.

As for actions, you can jump using one button or scream without words using another. Know that you can also produce a musical note using another button. If you ask how long the scream will last, know that it will continue as long as you keep pressing the controls.

You won’t have any problems finding the controls as they will be presented graphically from the beginning. Keep in mind that you will be able to fly using the magic scarf. However, it is not unlimited power. To recharge you must be near the floating pieces of red cloth. If you touch the different shiny symbols present in the game, the scarf lengthens. So you can stay in the air longer.

Keep in mind that the scarf is one of the main weapons and tools for you, the player. Thanks to this you will be able to reach areas that are difficult to access. As such, you’ll also have to protect your scarf from stone creatures that will try to rip it off.

Characteristics

These are the most important features of the game. Knowing them will further enrich the gaming experience:

You will also be able to discover other works that are on the same journey as you. Not to mention the fact that two players can help each other. However, there is a restriction. Players will not be able to talk to each other via text or voice.

Do you want to see each other’s names? That’s also not possible until you get to the credits. The only way to communicate is through musical bells that dye the pieces of cloth red. This affects the game world and allows the player to move through levels.

Since this is a story without words, there is a huge burden on the images and music to make them extraordinary. Fortunately, these two sections create a magical game. Several critics have praised the art and music. They have called it the best game of this era.

Not to mention the fact that the game has also won multiple “game of the year” trophies. It was also nominated for a 2013 Grammy for Best Score for Visual Media.

Know that you don’t have to worry about saving the game repeatedly as it comes with autosave. You will see the “save” message at the top and this will let you know when the game is saved.

But the game only saves once you beat a level. So keep that in mind. Know that if you pause the game, the screen will change to something else. Simply move the controller again to get back into the action.

Please know that your robe comes with a pattern on the edges. Once you complete each match, a new border will be added to it. If you have found all the glowing symbols, then your robe changes to white.

Know that it is not necessary to play online. But there are 4 specific trophies that you can only get if you play online. So if you don’t want to miss it, also choose the online mode.

Journey is a different type of game. Whether stylistically or thematically, the game attempts to do something different by allowing the player to find answers to their past. It is a game that will absorb you and involve you a lot.

How to Download Journey Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Journey PC button

: Click on the Download Journey PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Journey PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Travel: minimum system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i3-2120 | AMD FX-4350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Windows 7 operating system

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTS 450 | AMD Radeon HD 5750

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Travel: recommended system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i3-2120 | AMD FX-4350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTS 450 | AMD Radeon HD 5750

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Frequent questions

How many companions can you travel with? Please note that you can only travel with one companion at a time. Press the Circle button to communicate with them.

How to select the chapter you want to play? You should know that you can only do this when you have played at least once. To select the chapter press the triangle button.

Can you use your arms? No, you can’t use your arms. You will also find that your arms are not visible through the tunic.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.