Jurado gets ‘revenge’ against Cruz Azul and prevents him from winning thanks to a saved penalty

The former Cruz Azul goalkeeper, now with FC Juarez, emerged as a celebrity after making several saves and crowned his evening with a saved penalty.

blue Cross is in a goalless draw against fc juarezWhich was sebastian jurado As a party leader. The goalkeeper, who spent five years with the ‘Machine’, stood out with important interventions to avoid the collapse of the boundary frame, but the most important came in the last half, when he saved a penalty which was executed. angel sepulveda,

Both teams remained weak in front of their respective opponents’ goals. Aside, blue Cross Was the team that had the most ball, but lacked the verticality to generate dangerous movements in the box fc juarezA team that decided to wait on its own field of play for a counterattack, which did not come.

The first dangerous action took place until the 26th minute, when blue Crossthrough the shoes of Gonzalo Piovi He ended up on the border team’s goal, but José Abela appeared on the goal line to dodge the ball and end the threat.

blue Cross Benito Juárez remained as the most dangerous team on the playing field of the Olympic Stadium. At 37′, carlos rodriguez He sent a cross to the first post, where it appeared Gabriel FernandezBut ‘Toro’, despite the fact that he dominated his mark, did not have good contact with the ball and his shot went wide of the goal. fc juarez,

show of sebastian jurado It started at 42′. Uriel Antuna He was lined up in front of the Bravos goal, but found himself caught by the Fronterijos goalkeeper’s left hand, which prevented his goal from falling and sent the ball in for a corner kick.

hands of sebastian jurado He saved Bravos’ goal again. At 62′, after a series of rebounds inside the locals’ area, ‘Toro’ Fernández finished with a bicycle kick, but the shot went into the area where the Juarez goalkeeper stood, who rejected it without any problem. Gave.

figure of sebastian jurado When increased to 75′ Gonzalo Piovi He shot again at the local team’s goal, but just in front of the goal line the Mexican goalkeeper’s foot once again appeared to save Juárez from the goal. blue Cross,

highlight of the night sebastian jurado It came to 86′. Penalty approved in favor of Eric Yair Miranda blue Cross after arturo ortiz fell down Uriel Antuna within the area. angel sepulveda He took the ball to take the maximum penalty, but the goalkeeper saved the shot, which could have meant victory for the ‘Machine’.