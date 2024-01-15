Jurassic World Evolution PC Game Download Full Version (v1.12.4.52769 & ALL DLC’s)

Developed and published by Frontier Developments, Jurassic World Evolution is a business simulation video game based on the 2015 film Jurassic Park. The game was released for various consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Nintendo Switch on June 12. . , 2018. In the game, players must build a dinosaur park on the Las Cinco Muertes archipelago, a group of five islands, collectively called the five deaths. The developers have introduced around 4p species of dinosaurs into the game, sometimes allowing players to combine their genes to introduce new species.

The development of Jurassic World Evolution dates back to 2016. The developers have closely followed the events of the Jurassic Park movie, keeping the game extremely relatable. The narrative of the game is interesting and engaging. Continue reading below to find out more.

Jurassic World Evolution game download for PC

Name Jurassic world evolution Initial release date June 12, 2018 Developer Border Developments plc Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Genders Business Simulation Game, Construction and Management Simulation, Simulation Game Series Jurassic Park

What is Jurassic World Evolution about?

Players take responsibility for various operations carried out on the legendary islands of the Cinco Muertes Archipelago and attempt to uncover facts related to dinosaurs. Created for knowledge, science and safety, Jurassic World Evolution represents a world where life always finds a way. Players must control all life on that island and must be prepared to face attacks at any time. They use deep management tools, designed to deal with giant and supernatural beings. The game gives players an exciting opportunity to expand their island reign and travels. Plus, it features some of the main characters from the iconic film franchise in important roles.

The launch of the game was made official at Gamescom 2017. In its first week of release, it gained immense recognition from critics. Generally praised for its top-notch graphics, engaging gameplay, and intense soundtrack, the game’s controls and simulation are also noteworthy. Two months after its release, the game had sold around 2 million copies worldwide.

How to play

The game primarily focuses on players building a Jurassic World dinosaur theme park with research facilities and attractions. Each player has to build an expedition center and appoint paleontologists to excavate fossils and obtain samples of dinosaur DNA material. As you perform successful DNA sequencing, you unlock new dinosaurs and therefore your level in the game improves. Once you’ve sequenced enough DNA, players can use Hammond’s Creation Lab to mix up genes and create new species of dinosaurs. Players can also work to improve their lifespan and strength and allow them to evolve within the research facility. Players can experiment with species, modifying everything from their appearance to aggressiveness. The game also offers a terrain tool through which players can plant trees and create water sources in their environment.

Needless to say, dinosaurs are the central focus of the game. The main source of income for players is dinosaurs and their varieties. However, they can also earn by selling products to guests and stores. Players can assign names to the dinosaurs after they have hatched. In order for visitors to catch a glimpse of new animal species, players will also need to build enclosures. Different types of dinosaurs need different types of food. It is the players’ responsibility to analyze these details. To make the park a fun place for visitors, players must also build fun attractions and arrange for public amenities such as shops and restaurants in and around the park.

The game incorporates three different modes. In career mode, players aim to build a dinosaur park for visitors and decorate the place. There are several imminent people that we see helping each player achieve this goal. Additionally, players also meet other key figures who control three different departments such as science, security, and entertainment. The people who control these departments will try to persuade the players to build the park according to their orders. They will offer various contracts to players, mentioning specific goals and objectives that players must meet. These contracts add even more content to the game.

There is a sandbox mode that features a different location than the career mode. It is set on Isla Nublar. Once a player records a four-star park rating, sandbox mode is unlocked. Once this star rating is achieved, everything the player accomplished in career mode becomes accessible and carries over to sandbox mode. Features that were locked in career mode remain locked in sandbox mode.

Lastly, there is a challenge mode, which offers adjustable levels of difficulty and customizable challenges for players. To make the mode more difficult, the developers have introduced a limited resource and money system.

Features of the evolution of the jurassic world

The story allows players to embark on a captivating journey, competing for challenging missions and creating new species of dinosaurs. Not only that, they must also comply with other specifications and requirements established in the contracts. Incorporating stunning graphics and an amazing soundtrack, the game is intriguing, fun and exciting. Some of the features that enhance the game environment are mentioned below:

Back to jurassic world

The game takes you back to the events of the iconic 1993 film Jurassic Park. Then, you will return to the place where it all began. Players will have to build a recreational park, managing to survive sudden attacks from dinosaurs and other beasts.

The game takes players to the most difficult challenges. They must be prepared and fully equipped to face any type of encounter with animals. Even hybrid dinosaurs are dangerous. Players may find themselves unprepared and helpless against those giant beasts.

The game features around 40 different species of dinosaurs. There are several species of dinosaurs that can be found. Some are unlocked from the beginning, others are created in the process, while other species are unlocked as you reach higher levels.

The game’s visuals are commendable. The dinosaurs look extremely real and realistic. Every detail of them has been taken care of. The surroundings also look real and incorporate scenes that are pleasing to the eye.

Players have really loved this game. It’s nostalgic and out of the ordinary. The incredible soundtrack it features simply enhances the essence of the game. If you were looking for a video game different from role-playing and action-adventure games, this is what you need.

Jurassic World Evolution: minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 7 (SP1+)/8.1/10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-2300/AMD FX-4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: nVidia GTX 650Ti BOOST/AMD Radeon 7850 (2GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Additional Notes: Minimum specifications may change during development.

Jurassic World Evolution – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 4-core 3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8350

Graphics card: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 4GB

System memory: 12 GB RAM

Storage: 8 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Is the game worth it? Yes, you surely won’t regret playing World Evolution Jurisdiction. By offering a variety of content to players and giving them various tasks to complete, the game is attractive enough.

What consoles can the game be played on? The game can be enjoyed on various consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch.

Does the game have multiplayer mode? Yes, the game can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

