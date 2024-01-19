Kimberly Loaiza travels to El Salvador with her “The Despedida Tour”

The Exitosa singer, YouTuber and Mexican entrepreneur will conquer his fans with a spectacular concert. Enter all details.

And yet, El Salvador is preparing a marathon of concerts to be held in Cape Town during the summer of 2024, and there are many artists who are going to travel to the country to win over their fans.

One of those who recently summed up this list is a singer, YouTuber, internet celebrity and Mexican entrepreneur. Kimberly Loaiza, who appeared for the first time in Pulgarcito de America with her “The Despedida Tour”.

In a publication by Two Show Productions, the Mexican artist was released on November 9 in San Salvador. Boletos will go on sale from February 5 through TodoTicket and Fun Capital.

“We are informing you! It’s closer to November 9 that @kimberly.loaiza will be in El Salvador with La Despedida Tour”, wrote the product next to the official poster of the concert.

Tambien Lee: Isabella Garcia-Manzo and her mom are provocative in TikTok

Kimberly Loaiza llega al paisa con su gira “La despedida tour”. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image/https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=781606174011080&set=a.636377868533912

Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martínez, known as Kim Loaiza, was born on December 12, 1997 in Mexicali, Baja California. Debuted in music in 2019 with the themes “Anamorme” and “No Ses Celoso”, with this last position in the song. Mexico Hot 100 as listed by Billboard.

Currently, Loaiza occupies one of the most popular sites on TikTok in Mexico. Thanks for uploading content to your YouTube channel in 2016, and collected a lot of content to get subscriptions. Kahani has become one of the five most influential YouTubers in this country.

His musical repertoire includes songs such as “Mal hombre”, “Devoto”, “No ses celoso”, “Me perdiste”, “Despuz de las 12”, “Mejor sola”, “Patan”, “Apaga la luz” and It is made. More than that it will certainly sing in its performance in El Salvador on November 9.

Please note that not all of this has been revealed the way it is presented, therefore, our fans are subject to new information released by To Show Productions.

You may be interested: Alfredo Adam will be part of La Casa de los Famosos