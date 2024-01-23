Last day to sign up for INDIBA’s Vetposium on Animals and Veterinary Welfare





Those interested in attending this innovative meeting to be held in Barcelona next Friday, February 2, can still formalize their registration.

For veterinarians interested in animal welfare there is an appointment at the Vetposium in Indiba, a different and innovative program that will also focus on the comfort of professionals. Those interested in attending this meeting still have time to formalize their registration at this link.

VetPosium will take place on Friday, February 2nd from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm in the Valkyria Hub space in Barcelona. The veterinarian will start with a session conscious Directed by Sabina Medina, event producer and coach Corporate and personal wellness. After this interesting session, Carlos Rodriguez, Rock Star Sandra Casado, veterinarian responsible for the Like the Dog and the Cat program and founder of Mascateros Veterinary Center, will introduce the symposium and present a round table at which veterinarians specializing in rehabilitation, chiropractic, osteopathy and acupuncture in animals will sit. , Margarita López, specialist in animal rehabilitation and cat therapy; Neuse Candela, expert in integrative medicine and animal nutrition; and Maria Suarez, specialist in integrative medicine.

María Suárez will later explain what complementary treatments and new technologies offer. Has everything been said in the science of internal medicine healing? Diego Villalán, a reference in internal medicine and surgery of small and exotic animals, will introduce the use of therapeutic lasers in internal medicine, showing promising experimental results.

For their part, Eva Vidal, a veterinarian specializing in animal rehabilitation and chiropractic, and Gabriel Carbonell, who has a European Diploma in Veterinary Surgery, will talk about the integration of experts with the presentation of a success story. Finally, Sabina Medina will provide practical advice for improving mental health inside and outside the clinic.

Veterinarians have lots of tools and ideas to improve their daily lives in the clinic, so this would be a time to share experiences in a more relaxed manner over a scheduled dinner. Fun, good times and quality music are guaranteed. Don’t miss out and get your tickets here.

