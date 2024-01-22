Like science fiction: mushrooms that prevent aging

Adaptogenic fungi are a class of fungi that can help the body adapt to stress and changing environmental conditions. These mushrooms are known to balance the immune and hormonal systems, improve physical and mental stamina, reduce fatigue and stress, and act as antioxidants.

The use of these mushrooms, which do not cause hallucinations (they do not have the effect of altering the state of consciousness), have been used in Chinese medicine for hundreds of years and during the 20th century Western medicine began to become interested in their properties. Beyond the marketing phenomenon, it has been scientifically proven that consumption of these mushrooms has beneficial effects due to the unique substances they contain.

Most adaptogenic mushrooms are edible and can be found in supplement and tea form.

Every mushroom is considered either as a food or as a food supplement, which translates into different obligations, labeling, marketing, etc. And there’s more confusion for the consumer, so here’s some useful data.

The quality of the product lies not only in its certified organic production, but also in its subsequent processing.

Dried and pulverized mycelium is the lowest quality and lowest concentration product.

Products made from fruiting bodies or mushrooms have a higher concentration and, if they also undergo a double extraction process of water-soluble and fat-soluble compounds, their concentrations are several times higher, resulting in products of higher quality and density. Become bioavailable. compound..

Consumption should be regular and the effect will start appearing within a few weeks.

These are the ones currently on the market:

Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum). It is highly valued in traditional Chinese medicine, having immunomodulatory, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory effects. Sage’s properties include strengthening the immune system, reducing stress, improving sleep, controlling blood pressure, and supporting heart health.

Cordyceps (Cordyceps sinensis): Cordyceps is a mushroom used in traditional Tibetan and Chinese medicine. It is believed to have adaptogenic and energizing properties. Some of the potential benefits of Cordyceps include increasing physical and athletic stamina, aiding lung function, improving energy and vitality, and promoting sexual health.

Chaga (Inonotus obliquus): Chaga is a fungus that grows on trees and is widely used in traditional Russian and Scandinavian medicine. It is considered to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Potential benefits of chaga include strengthening the immune system, protecting against oxidative damage, regulating blood sugar, supporting gastrointestinal health, and relieving stress.

Shiitake (Lentinula edodes): Shiitake is an edible mushroom native to Asia and used in both gastronomy and traditional medicine. It contains bioactive compounds such as lentinan, which are believed to have antiviral, antioxidant, and immune-strengthening properties. Potential benefits of shiitake include supporting heart health, regulating the immune system, promoting digestive health, and improving inflammatory response.

Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus): It is a mane-shaped medicinal mushroom used in traditional Chinese and Japanese medicine. Some of its potential benefits include boosting the immune system, improving cognitive function, protecting the digestive system, antioxidant properties, and anti-inflammatory effects.

Are there any side effects from consuming them?

In general, they are safe and well tolerated. However, some people may experience allergic or gastrointestinal reactions when consuming them. It is important to talk to a health professional before starting any supplements or making significant dietary changes. This is especially important if you have a medical condition or are taking any medications.