Lumino City Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.0)

Lumino City from State of Play Games is an award-winning handcrafted puzzle game. State of Play Games and Noodlecake Studios collaborated to release this unique adventure game. On December 3, 2014, this indie-casual game was released for Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, SteamOS, and Classic Mac OS. This game won a BAFTA Games Award in 2015 and was produced in the most artistic way possible, with melancholic music to create a unique aesthetic for the game.

Lumino City Game Download for PC

Name Lumino City Initial release date December 3, 2014 Platforms Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, macOS, SteamOS, Classic Mac OS Developer State of the situation Editor State of play, Noodlecake Studios Genders Puzzle game, Adventure game, Indie game, Casual game, Adventure Awards BAFTA Games Award for Artistic Achievement Category PC Games >Puzzles

What is the game about?

Lumino City is a point and click adventure game where you must put all the puzzle pieces together to advance. This is a ten foot tall city model created by hand with a laser cutter, in which each motor and light are connected separately to bring light to the city. Lumi’s search for her grandfather inspired the story of this game. He also helps the citizens of the city with a variety of tasks. Exploring the sprawling surroundings of Lumi City and piecing together her grandfather’s interesting life is what this game is primarily about.

How to Play

An award-winning team of architects, visual artists, prop creators and animators worked on the gameplay of Lumino City. Each of them contributed to the conception and implementation of the game with their distinctive characteristics. The main objective of this game was to raise awareness about renewable energy technologies that are environmentally friendly.

Almost every task in the game involves employing renewable technologies to power a location or explore a form of self-sufficiency. The entire game is also completely handmade with paper, cards, ultralights, and motors, and looks amazing. Players are also given a manual to carry with them throughout the game, allowing them to further investigate some of the uses of the many technologies included in the game.

Game features

Lumino City is a unique puzzle game that will captivate both children and adults. This game is mainly enjoyed due to its stunning graphics, haunting yet compelling soundtrack, and mind-blowing puzzles. All game images were created by hand as a scale model with real-world objects that were shot and filmed with exceptional precision to make the gaming experience extremely realistic and technically impressive. The features that make this game fun for anyone are listed below.

This feature of Lumino City sets it apart from other point-and-click puzzle games. The entire city of Lume was built entirely out of paper, cardboard, small lights, motors, and of course, glue. Because every component of this game is handmade, it stays true to its purpose and vision.

A whole world to discover

While you overcome the different puzzles, you can explore the entire three-meter Lumi building for free. There’s even a world outside the city gates to explore, with numerous shipwrecks atop a massive Ferris wheel to discover gardens in the sky. The game world also includes several houses that have been recklessly dug into the cliffs depicted in the game’s setting.

There will be puzzles in Lumino City, but what makes this game unique is that these puzzles are different from each other. Not to mention the fact that the game is handcrafted, allowing you to interact with real things in each area. Using only lemons and your imagination, you can control the windmills in the clouds and bring energy to homes in the city. One of the puzzles also has a complex pinball table to solve.

Touch screen quality and cloud-saved sync

Lumino City was designed with a perfect interface for mobile phones. When you finish the real objects problem, you will feel like you are diving into a miniature version of the physical objects. You can also switch playback between all your Android devices and pick up where you left off on another device.

Lumino City is the best point-and-click puzzle game available, as every detail has been meticulously designed. The features of this game, such as its graphics and characters, make it memorable and fun. Don’t hesitate to pay a small amount of money to play this game because it will provide you with an exceptional experience.

How to Download Instructions for PC Lumino City

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Lumino City PC button

: Click on the Download Lumino City PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Lumino City PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Lumino City – Minimum System Requirement

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2GHz

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows

VIDEO CARD: Information

Frequent questions

What year was Lumino City released? In the year 2014, the game was released.

Who was responsible for the development of Lumino City? State of Play is the studio behind the development of this game.

What honor did Lumino City receive? In 2015, Lumino City won the BAFTA Games Award for Artistic Achievement.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.