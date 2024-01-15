Mafia 3 Download PC Game Free

Mafia 3 is an action-adventure shooting video game. It is the third installment in the Mafia series and is the sequel to Mafia and Mafia 2. This third-person shooter is developed by Hangar 13 and published by 2K Games. The game was initially released on October 7, 2016 for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The game was released for macOS on May 11, 2017.

Mafia 3 game download for PC

Name Mafia 3 Initial release date October 7, 2016 Editor 2K Games Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Classic Mac OS Producer(s) Mike Orenich Writers William Harms Developers Hangar 13, Czech 2K, Aspyr Category PC Games > Action-Adventure

The game’s plot takes place in 1968 New Bordeaux and the player takes on the role of Vietnam veteran, Lincoln Clay. The main character, Lincoln Clay, is forced to return to a life of crime in order to help his adoptive family solve problems with the local mafias. When the mafias betray him and murder his family, Lincoln Clay begins a journey of revenge, builds a criminal empire and seizes power from the city’s criminal organizations.

What is the game about?

The Mafia 3 game includes the main game, all DLC stories and the bonus pack in one place. After several years of combat in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay discovers the truth that his surrogate family is being sabotaged by the Italian mafia. Lincoln builds a new crime family to exact revenge on the mobster responsible. New Bordeaux is a huge world ruled by the mafia.

You can choose your form of revenge from several options including brute force, play and stay tactics, stalk and kill, and firearms. To make a place for yourself in the new world, you, as a player, would need more than just a few friends. Visceral hand-to-hand combat, intense gunfights, street smarts, and white-knuckle driving will be needed to survive the game. With some dirty hands and tough decisions, you can surely rise to the top of the city’s underworld.

How to Play

Mafia 3 is an action-adventure game set in an open environment and played from a third-person perspective. In the game, the player takes control of Vietnam War veteran Lincoln Clay. He embarks on a quest to avenge his adoptive family, who have been brutally murdered by the local mafia. The game is a reinvented version of New Orleans. The world of Mafia 3 is bigger than Mafia and Mafia 2.

Mafia 3 maps have ten districts including French Ward, Southdowns, Downtown, River Row, Barclay Mills, Tickfaw Harbor, Pointe Verdun, Frisco Fields, Delray Hollow, and Bayou Fantom. Players can complete set objectives with the help of a variety of approaches. Weapons like revolvers and shotguns are there to help the player survive in the game.

Game Features

Here we have mentioned some of the important features that make the game interesting. If you have never played before, you can understand more about the game from the features mentioned here.

New Orleans reimagined from 1968 –

In the Mafia 3 game, you can immerse yourself in a diverse, open and vast world ruled by corrupt officials and mafias. You’ll be able to witness the detailed sights, sounds, and emotionally charged social atmosphere of American history.

In the game, you play the character of Lincoln Clay, a Vietnam War veteran and orphan. He is adopted by another family who is murdered by the Italian mafia. Lincoln Clay is now hell-bent on getting revenge on the local mob after the brutal mob massacre.

Choose your path to revenge

The game allows you to build your criminal empire and choose your own path to take revenge. You have the freedom to choose your playing style. From firearms and brute force to stalk and kill tactics, you can use any military training to gain knowledge and skills to take down the mafia. You can uniquely build a new criminal empire and decide which of the lieutenants to reward and betray.

The confident story and strong characters will keep you engaged when playing Mafia 3. It is a repetitive open-world action game. The game’s dynamic narrative structure would respond to the player’s choices. The creators of the game provided exquisite graphics and paid close attention to details. The cutscenes are great and you will enjoy playing. Compelling animations bring the game to life. This is the first Mafia game where the character does not narrate the story.

How to Download Mafia 3 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Mafia 3 PC button

: Click on the Download Mafia 3 PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Mafia 3 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Mafia 3 – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel I5-2500K, AMD FX-8120

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 6GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: 2 GB of Video Memory and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon HD7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Mafia 3 – Recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel I7-3770, AMD FX 8350 4.0 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: 4 GB of Video Memory and NVIDIA Gefore GTX 780 or GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon R9 290X

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

Frequent questions

Is Mafia 3 a good game to enjoy? Yes, it has all the components to be considered a great game. The story, characters, dark theme, and style of the game are worthy of praise.

What is Mafia 3 based on? Mafia 3 is based on a character named Lincoln Clay, who is ready to take revenge on his adoptive family who have been murdered by the local mafia.

What is the size of the Mafia 3 game? The game is approximately 45 GB.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.