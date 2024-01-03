Margot Robbie’s surprising strategy for convincing Ryan Gosling

Margot Robbie recently revealed that she resorted to blackmail to convince Ryan Gosling to accept the role of Ken in the movie “Barbie.” The actor initially declined the offer, before reconsidering his decision. And Margot Robbie has nothing to do with it.

Barbie or the big cinema success of 2023

we no longer exist barbie, Greta Gerwig’s film sparked many debates and established itself as the biggest success of 2023 at the global box office. approximately one and a half billion in revenue, Focusing on the world of the iconic dolls created by Mattel, the film attempted to bring the richness and complexity of this world to the screen, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Beyond purely financial aspects, the welcome barbie Was mixed. The film was praised for some of its artistic choices, particularly the art direction and performances of the lead actors (although Margot Robbie was not nominated for an Oscar). However, it has also been the subject of criticism, with some viewers and critics pointing out that weaknesses of the story And the way the film approached its underlying themes.

The film’s impact at the box office has further fueled discussion about cinema’s ability to reinvent and modernize well-established cultural icons for new audiences. Despite divided opinionsIt is undeniable that the film has managed to fit into the current cultural landscape, provoking debate and analysis.

Margot Robbie’s unbeatable strategy

Although his performance as Kane was notable (he also received an Oscar nomination), Ryan Gosling rejected the first offer from Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie (who co-produced the film). officially an agenda to fightBut also because he didn’t really see himself in this somewhat crazy project.

However, for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, he was the only actor capable of playing the role of Barbie’s alter-ego. He was the actor for whom the role was written, And both women were determined to change his mind,

In a recent interview with Variety, during a special report on Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie talked about the real “harassment” she put the actor through so that he would not miss this golden opportunity. He said:

We couldn’t let this happen. There was no other version of it. Greta and I are both extremely determined and determined people, otherwise this film would never have been made. Every time he said, “I won’t do it,” we said, “We will, and it will be fun.”

To drive the point home, Margot Robbie promised Ryan Gosling that she would give him a gift every day of filming if he agreed to play the role of Kane. A strategy that ultimately resulted in success, as the actor eventually accepted the project. And since he only has one word, Barbie’s interpreter actually gave Ryan Gosling a gift every morning on set, Every day, she would leave a small pink package with a pretty bow in her trailer, addressed “To Ken.” These gifts included shells (because Ken loves the beach) and a book about horses (his big passion).