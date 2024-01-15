Marvel’s Avengers iOS/APK full version free download

Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person multiplayer action game based on the Marvel comic series The Avengers.

The story begins with a massive incident during Avengers Day. San Francisco celebrates the day with a group of soldiers led by Taskmaster destroying the Golden Gate Bridge. The S.H.I.E.L.D. organization invites a group of superheroes to fight the invader and his team. Captain America was killed in the battle, and the Avengers briefly disbanded. Then, a new threat arrives across the globe – AIM and the Avengers come together to fight a common enemy for all.

Co-op mode is designed to accommodate four players. Offers complete character customization and pumping. Heroes include Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk and Ms. Marvel. Each of them has their own special abilities. Iron Man and Thor can fly, Ms. Marvel can stretch, and the Hulk is a powerhouse. The surrounding environment is dynamic and allows for the use of items for personal use.

The event focused on Marvel’s mother, Ms. Marvel, who was given a lengthy storyline and information about her character. Each character in Marvel’s Avengers fights with the help of unique weapons and has special super attacks available in the game. In addition to exploring the street corners of San Francisco and numerous locations around the world, you’ll fight a variety of enemies, including regular enemies and bosses.