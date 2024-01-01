McDonald’s is bringing back its favorite Double Big Mac after four years

New York (CNN) — McDonald’s Big Mac has doubled in size again.

Starting January 24, the company will reintroduce the Double Big Mac to its menu, featuring four pieces of meat instead of the usual two, and will be sold for a limited time in the United States.

McDonald’s briefly offered this special version of the burger for sale in March 2020. The Double Big Mac was announced just days before the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the United States, forcing food chains to cut hours of operation and reduce menus. Offerings including this burger.

Unlike the previous version, the 2024 Double Big Mac includes the improvements that McDonald’s announced for its main burger offering in 2023, including softer buns, adjustments to the grill settings for better cooking, and improvements to the way the cheese melts. Are included. The Big Mac in particular has more sauce.

Limited time offers are often marketing strategies to generate interest among customers who are looking for competitive options. But there may be more behind this special release.

Last month, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told CNN that his customers want bigger burgers and the chain is “working on that.” Selling a Double Big Mac is an easy way to offer a larger product because it requires no extra work for employees and is made from existing ingredients.

McDonald’s plans to create bigger burgers come at a time when many customers are looking for ways to spend less, and an expensive McDonald’s burger has become a symbol of inflation.

But a burger, even if it’s big, shouldn’t drain your bank account. “We think we’ll be able to offer (customers) a big, great-tasting burger at a better price than they can get anywhere else,” Kempczinski said.

McDonald’s has sold various versions of the Big Mac in the past. In 2017 and 2018, it sold the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr. Although the Grand Mac used two burger patties, they were larger than the regular patties in a traditional Big Mac and came on a larger bun.