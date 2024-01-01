Medical error. grade

In 1983, professor of medicine Neil MacIntyre and philosopher Karl Popper wrote an article titled The Critical Attitude in Medicine: The Need for a New Ethics. I translate the opening sentences: “In medicine, as in other professions, errors occur. Sometimes the consequences are minor, but often they are serious, and sometimes they can be devastating. Some way of correcting the errors must be found; Unfortunately, in many cases the damage is irreversible. The only benefit that can be derived from a mistake is to avoid it in the future.”

The topic of “medical errors” is fascinating. This is because it is always necessary to visit a doctor. For example, even mothers who deliver babies with the help of midwives povertySooner or later they require the help of a pediatrician for their sons/daughters due to mistrust of theories or doctors. For convenience let me list some ideas:

1. Erre humanum est is a very old idea. Everyone knows this: it is human nature to make mistakes, It is important to learn from mistakes.

2. In Latin, the original expression says, Erere humanum est, sed perseverare diabolicum, an adequate and wise concept: “To err is human, but to err is diabolical.” That idea should be medical school.

3. Not being rude in therapy (and in life), that is, "remaining firm in your behavior, attitudes, thoughts, or intentions despite punishment, warning, or advice" is essential.





4. There are three sources through which a person learns and grows in medicine: Of books, of the sick, of experience, Young doctors drink from all they have: from books and magazines, from theory; The number of patients increased thanks to the clinic, which is derived from the Greek, “care of patients in bed”, and from experience, thanks to the teachings of teachers. Whoever follows that triad makes fewer mistakes.

5. Criticism is a beautiful word. From the Greek krinen, it means “able to understand”, as well as “to distinguish, to judge, to judge.” Whoever submits to criticism grows. You improve from your successes and you progress when you reflect on your mistakes. Criticism is necessary in medicine.

6. The old practice in medicine is the presentation of clinical cases. It is necessary to pay attention to errors and comment on them. Criticism should be firm. When discussing medical errors, brotherhood should be minimized.

7. Reporting errors is ethical, It is not right to cover them. Making mistakes in medicine and looking for ways to resolve them belongs to medical ethics. This attitude is unusual these days. It strips loyalty to coworkers, to the hospital, to the economy – “You send me patients, I send you patients” – and to drug companies, not to the truth.

8. Medical professionalism, “the unwritten contract between doctors and society that aims to practice medicine with integrity, compassion and empathy…” should be strengthened. Professionalism adds self-criticism and morality. Doctors who pay attention to criticism are self-critical; Self-criticizing doctors follow ethical principles.

9. Doctors should have loyalty towards their patients. There are no double standards.

Mistakes are common in the medical field. Minimizing errors depends on a self-critical attitude, Knowing how to take criticism and having the ability to listen to patients and colleagues. Medical ethics are stronger when these perspectives are combined.