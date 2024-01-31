Miami ‘royalty’ at 2024 Caribbean Series

Robinson Cano, Yasiel Puig and Didi Gregorius are some of the figures who lead the Caribbean competition

The stage is set and the show is about to be served. caribbean series miami 2024 is about to begin, in an edition that includes the attraction of ‘The City of the Sun’ and seven teams that will set out in search of the crown from September 1st.

Some old acquaintances such as the champions of the Dominican Republic and Mexico, some sharks from Venezuela that bring everything and teams from Curaçao and Nicaragua that want to surprise. They all have their stats, some better known than others, experience in the Major Leagues and the World Baseball Classic.

espn digital Introducing you to some of the main stars of the teams participating in Miami 2024.

Robinson Cano – Dominican Republic

The 41-year-old veteran is perhaps the most prominent figure in the Caribbean Series, of which he is already champion. Additionally, with a World Series ring, a World Classic champion, an 8-time selection to the MLB All-Star Game, and numerous silver bats and gold gloves, Cano has become a luxury reinforcement for any club representing the league. Dominican.

Emilio Bonifacio – Dominican Republic

Another with Major League experience who has become a bulwark for Tigres del Licey. ‘El Capi’ has been the spark plug of inspiration for the Blues and he has been no exception in the Caribbean series. The former player of 12 seasons in the Major Leagues, who played with Florida and the Miami Marlins, hit .359 last edition in Venezuela.

Emmanuel Rivera – Puerto Rico

The Criollos de Caguas legend is third baseman and first baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Emmanuel Rivera. He batted .261 with 4 home runs and 29 RBI in 86 games in the regular season and was one of the finalists in the last World Series against the Texas Rangers. As a special mention, the leader of the Criollos is none other than Yadier Molina.

Isaac Paredes – Mexico

The Tampa Bay Rays infielder is the face of the Mexican team that is one of the favorites for the Caribbean Series in Miami. Paredes, 24, and a native of Hermosillo, hit 31 home runs in 2023 and whether in the World Baseball Classic or now with the Naranjeros in the Caribbean Series, he has become one of the faces of Mexican baseball. However, the player announced on his social networks that he would not participate in the Caribbean Series in order to spend time with his family and prepare for spring training.

Yasiel Puig – Venezuela

Although he began the winter season playing with Estrellas Orientales, the runner-up in the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League (LIDOM), he received a rebound in Venezuela to become the face of Tiburones de la Guerra and his current performance in the winter league with them is the major. His past in the league makes him one of the most feared batsmen in the Caribbean tournament.

Didi Gregorius – Curacao

With a Yankee past like Robinson Cano, nearly 34-year-old veteran Didi Gregorius is one of the main men of the team that Curacao prepared for Miami 2024. While reports have him taking a place in Mexican baseball soon, ‘Sir Didi’ will take advantage of the opportunity that a stage like Loandepot Park offers to shine like in his best years.

Andrelton Simmons – Curacao

They may not be among the favorites, but Curaçao is one team that at least has the names to make a good impression on the field of play. Andrelton Simmons has also been one of the best defensive shortstops in the mid-2010s, playing eleven seasons in the Major Leagues and winning four Gold Gloves, between Jonathan Shoop, Vladimir Ballantyne, and Jurickson Profar.