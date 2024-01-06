Miguel Faleiro’s renewed Real Espana won their first game of 2024. Did the signing play?

2024-01-06

He royal spain They played their first match of 2024 this Saturday and faced Real Juventud of the Honduran Promotion League in a friendly match. The Machine traveled to the San Nicolás Sector, Santa Bárbara, in western Honduras, and were able to give their followers a 2–1 victory, who had arrived with the hope of seeing their loved ones team.

The Professors initially presented a team full of youth and experience, where initially the Argentinian defender Sebastián Hernández could be seen, who is one of the reinforcements for the team. Clausura 2024 tournament. WATCH: Transfers to Honduras for the Clausura 2024 tournament: The ups and downs of 10 teams in the National League For their part, young men Marco Acetuno and Daniel Carter Bowden were the goal scorers and both goals came in the first half of the match. Acetuno opened the account after brilliant individual play, as he dodged several opponents and took a shot that went into the back of the net. The second goal for the Orangers came from Carter Bowden, who took advantage of an error in Real Juventud’s defensive line.

For the second half, tactician Miguel Faleiro brought on the Panamanian carlos smallfor brazilian kennedy rocha And midfielders Cristian Calix and Brian Felix are all reinforcements to Sampedrano’s squad for this new campaign. The Santa Barbara team managed to score a goal in the last minute as their player Manuel Quintanilla scored in the 92nd minute. royal spain The Clausura 2024 will start facing Vida de la Ceiba as a visitor and will try to forget that terrible Apertura 2023 where it could not even reach the playoffs.