Millie Bobby Brown ends the year in a high-cut bikini

The actress will inspire you to fly south in scenic photos and electrifying accent bikinis.

• Also read: The shortest denim skirt exists and it’s Millie Bobby Brown who wears it proudly

• Also read: Millie Bobby Brown praised for showing off her acne without a filter on Instagram

To celebrate the holiday season, Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t have the shiny, well-bundled look that can easily be found in Quebec. On the contrary, the young lady is having a good time in the sun and sharing it with her 63.3 million subscribers.

In the first photo, Millie is shown completely natural, there is no makeup on her face, she has a dark complexion and a slight blush. Moving on to the carousel, we can admire the overall look.

With both feet in the sand, Millie looks into the camera, wearing a tiny bikini in bright colors. The balcony top has wide straps, while the low-cut bottom has two rows of strings on each side. Also, a waist chain, a trend that marked the summer looks of the year.





If you want to copy Millie’s look, the swimsuits are from Bydie and sell for about $220 per set. ($121 for top and $94 for bottom)

Also see: Check out the most beautiful photos of these 23 influencers traveling in winter 2023