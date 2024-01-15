Mini Motorways iOS/APK Full Version Free Download

Mini Highway iOS/APK full version free download

Mini Highway is a top-down simulation game that lets you build your city by constructing roads, buildings, and infrastructure.

Build a metropolis with highways, highways and various roads. To avoid accidents and traffic jams, designing the most efficient routes is crucial. Any mayor will tell you that transportation in the city is their biggest concern.

Mini Highway is an exciting puzzle game where you have to solve traffic problems. When planning and building your road network, you must consider the growth and development of your city. Understanding where highways should be, how to create one-way traffic, etc. is critical. Sometimes it’s necessary to redesign cities to create more efficient roads to prevent horrific accidents.

Test his ability to keep traffic flowing on highways and byways and avoid disaster. Maps come in many forms. Shows the dynamic growth of the city, which directly affects traffic. Each option has its own set of consequences. Night mode and multiple color schemes to choose from. Disasterpeace’s soundtrack enhances the peaceful atmosphere, allowing you to relax while enjoying the game.