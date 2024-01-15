Nearly $5,000 was given to the lucky owner of this $2 bill

Admin 53 mins ago Business Leave a comment 40 Views

numismatics In charge of the study of old coins and banknotes. This practice involves collecting these pieces to discover their historical and cultural value within the society in which they were minted. It is also possible to track your financial history.

there is stamp Highly coveted by collectors around the world and for which large sums of money are offered. These are 2 US dollars and refer specifically to copies that were issued in the years 1890 and 1976. For the first, up to $4,000 is paid and for the second, up to $5,000 is paid, according to certain details that must be furnished.

(tagstotranslate)numismatics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Two new superstores coming to Nuevo Laredo; which are?

For 2024, arrival of two new branches of Aurera Winery in Nuevo LaredoThe number will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved