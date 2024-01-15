Nearly $5,000 was given to the lucky owner of this $2 bill

numismatics In charge of the study of old coins and banknotes. This practice involves collecting these pieces to discover their historical and cultural value within the society in which they were minted. It is also possible to track your financial history.

there is stamp Highly coveted by collectors around the world and for which large sums of money are offered. These are 2 US dollars and refer specifically to copies that were issued in the years 1890 and 1976. For the first, up to $4,000 is paid and for the second, up to $5,000 is paid, according to certain details that must be furnished.

latter stamp Its obverse bears the image of the third President of the United States. We are talking about Thomas Jefferson who was in command between 1801 and 1809. In the back you can see an engraving of John Trumbull’s painting, “The Declaration of Independence”.

Numismatics studies old coins and bills. Source: iStock.

This 1976 edition, still in circulation, may be very valuable. Wealth According to experts, on the collector market. The lower the serial number, the higher its market value. In some auctions it has reached up to $5,000, which is not an insignificant figure.

expert of numismatics They clarify that certain characteristics should be taken into account when evaluating them. To begin with, the situation they are in is essential. Those specimens that remain intact over time can be sold for larger quantities. Pieces that break or have defects lose value.