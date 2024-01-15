Need for Speed Nitro Download Full Game PC For Free

Need for speed nitro is a video game in the racing genre and the fourteenth inclusion in the entire Need for speed game series. It was developed by Electronic Arts for platforms such as Nintendo DS and Wii. It is considered one of only two games included in the franchise to date that has not yet been released for PC and fame has been released for Nintendo. It was declared in January as part of the third game declaration that includes Need for speed world and Need for speed shift.

Need for Speed ​​Nitro Game Download for PC

Name Need for Nitro Speed Initial release date November 3, 2009 Series Need for speed Editor electronic arts Genders Racing game, Vehicular combat game. Platforms Nintendo DS, Wii Developers EA Montreal, Firebrand Games Category PC Games > Racing

The developer of this game was EA Montreal, which already had experience with Nintendo’s labels, although the DS version was developed separately by Firebrand Games and Florida Studio. An enhanced version of the DS edition, Need for Speed ​​Nitro-X, was released on November 26, 2010 for the DSiWare platform.

What is the game about?

Need for Speed: Nitro is an arcade-style racing game that emphasizes excitement and speed more than realism or adjustment between vehicles. The Wii version also allows almost four people to qualify together, and the maximum number of racers that can join the game at once is eight. The Wii version also allows four racers to compete in drag races.

Game events include different circuits, modes, rejection races, speed challenges and timely attacks. Career mode allows players to compete in different cups and create a roster of vehicles and Arcade mode allows players to instantly jump into the race with custom difficulty and race conditions. During a race, police may attempt to block and ram, which can cause damage that can reduce players’ top speed and the amount of nitro that can be used.

People are not included in endurance racing. There are also different power-up options in the race that can instantly repair any type of damage to the vehicle and increase the opponent’s police pressure level. In a race, players are awarded different style points based on power slide performance, which are the same as in the Wii edition of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit.

How to play

There is a new feature in this game called Own It. When a player leads, the landscape around them and buildings become textured with their car’s color, tags and graffiti that they can all recreate with the new car customization options. The road lines will also change to the color of your car. This feature is the easiest way to indicate the leader of the race and players also get extra points for being first.

The different cities that are included in the game are Brazil, Egypt, Cairo, Singapore, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, San Diego in the version. Each city had two full race circuits, a race track, and the game can take some parts of a circuit in real time for drift, time trial, and speed trap events.

The two main circuits in Dubai are the Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. The tracks used for drag raving are almost in a straight line. In Dubai there are the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab and also the Jumeirah Beach Hotel. You can see them all in the video game throughout the race. In Singapore, the race takes place before sunset. In the different cities the races may take place during the day.

There are a total of 35 rivals in the game who have their names in the Wii version of the game, although five opponents are leaders, each city has one and they receive a lot of cinematic behavior such as a fast-forward video clip when the player has fast access. to a city. The leader of street racing in Dubai is Jawad, who is very competent and the most difficult to beat. He can drive a black Lamborghini supercar. The leader of street racing in Cairo is Omar, who drives a Lamborghini Gallardo. Likewise, there are many other ways that drivers from different cities can get around.

Main features of the game.

Although this game is the fourteenth addition to the Need for Speed ​​game series. There are certain additional features to this completely new version of this game. So, let’s take a look at the features:

Nitro-charged multiplayer

Almost four players can participate in different races that can be done in seven race modes: Team, Knockout Race. The game’s multiplayer modes are loaded with nitro and many players can play at once.

If you are in the first position, the city walls are heavily covered in the graphics style. Now everyone can know that you are the leader of the pack. There are different ways to play and you can own the world.

Which trip you choose is completely up to you. There are different types of attractions you can choose from. These attractions can take you through different countries and you can win many interesting prizes throughout the game. The type of trip you choose depends on the type of vehicle you drive and many other factors as well.

The graphics of this game are unique and excellent. You probably won’t find similar graphics in any other video game on any console. These graphics can make your gaming experience worthwhile and you will enjoy playing this game on any gaming platform.

This is another notable feature of this game. You can play this game for free and you don’t need to pay any extra charge to play it. There are some in-app purchases that you can make in this game, but for such purchases you need money.

So if you haven’t played any version of the Need for Speed ​​game series, this one is worth a try. You are going to enjoy playing this game. All you need is to download and install the game on your device and start playing it. Different rewards can be obtained while playing.

How to Download Need for Speed ​​Nitro Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Need for Speed ​​Nitro for PC

: Click on the button Download Need for Speed ​​Nitro for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Need for Speed ​​Nitro PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Need for Speed ​​​​Nitro: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-4130 or equivalent with 4 hardware threads

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 6GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later

VIDEO CARD: 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti, 2GB AMD Radeon HD 7850, or equivalent DX11-compatible GPU with 2GB memory

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Need for Speed ​​​​Nitro: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 or equivalent with 4 hardware threads

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB, AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB, or equivalent DX11-compatible GPU with 4GB memory

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

Can you play this game on Nintendo Switch? This game can be played on different gaming consoles including Nintendo Switch as well.

Is this game free? You can play this game absolutely free without paying any additional charges.

How can you install it on your device? You just need to download the game before you can install it on whatever device you use.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.