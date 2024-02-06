Netanyahu confirms he will not accept demands from terrorist group Hamas regarding hostages in Gaza

01/18/2024 Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. International Politics Kobi Gideon/GPO/dpa

Israeli Prime Minister, benjamin netanyahusaid on Monday that he would not accept the demands of hamas terrorist group About people held hostage in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

,Hamas has demands that we will not acceptNetanyahu said during a meeting of his party representatives that the terms of the final agreement “should be the same as the previous agreement”, which allowed for a ceasefire in November.

On the other hand, Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Galant, assured that the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinuar, goes “from hiding place to hiding place” and cannot communicate with those around him.

“Hamas leaders, led by Yahya Sinuar, are on the run. “Sinuar moves from hiding place to hiding place, unable to communicate with those around him,” Gallant said in a televised briefing.

The minister, who did not provide details about his whereabouts, said the Islamist leader was no longer commanding his forces because he was concerned about “his personal survival.”

Israel has accused Sinuar of conspiracy Bloody Hamas attack of October 7Due to which war broke out.

that day, Islamic fighters kill about 1,160 people in Israel, Most civilians, according to an AFP assessment based on official figures.

In response, Israel launched an offensive that killed at least 27,472 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and minors, according to the health ministry of Hamas, which rules the Palestinian territory.

02/04/2024 Israeli army operation in the Al Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis (Gaza)

In recent weeks, Israeli forces have focused their attacks jan euniceSinuar’s hometown in southern Gaza.

Yahya Sinuar joined Hamas when the group was founded in 1987, the year the first intifada (revolt against Israeli occupation) began.

The ascetic fighter, known for his prudence, had not been seen since October 7.

Israeli military spokesperson Richard Hecht called him “the face of the devil” and declared him a “dead man”., However, Israeli forces in Gaza have not yet been able to locate any of the top Hamas leaders.

Gallant announced that troops found “significant material” at locations where Sinuar recently stayed, assuring that they would continue to pursue terrorists in the Palestinian territory.

“The army will reach places where we have not yet fought (…) the last stronghold of Hamas, which is Rafah,” he said.

The city of Rafah, in Gaza’s far south, next to the Egyptian border, is currently home to more than half of the region’s population displaced by the fighting.

