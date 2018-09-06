New earthquake felt in Japan, but tsunami warning not activated

This Sunday an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit Tokyo and its surrounding areas. Where it was felt strongly, without tsunami warnings being activated nor any damage resulting from it being recorded.

The earthquake occurred at 8:59 local time (23:59 GMT on Saturday) Its center was 80 kilometers below sea level in Tokyo Bay.in the center of the country, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The tremor reached level 4 (level 7) on the Japanese seismic scale. and focused on measuring surface movements and potential damage) and similar levels in the neighboring prefectures of Chiba and Saitama.

Japan sits on the so-called Ring of FireOne of the most active seismic regions in the world, and earthquakes occur relatively frequently here, so its infrastructure is specially designed to withstand shocks.

Big economic impact after earthquake in Japan

The Japanese government has estimated the economic loss from the devastating September 1 earthquake at up to 2.6 trillion yen. ($17,591 million), in its first calculation of the impact of damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake centered on the Noto Peninsula (central Japan) caused widespread damage to homes, Roads, ports, power lines and sanitation networks in the area were destroyed, leaving 236 people dead and twenty missing.

More than 230 people died in the recent earthquake

In its monthly economic report published a day earlier, the executive Alerts about the “impact” of a natural disaster and the other factors it adds to “uncertainty” on the national economy such as inflation, conflict in the Middle East, recession in China or instability in financial markets.

The first official estimate of the economic cost of the earthquake for both the public and private sectors puts the amount between the above figure and 1.1 trillion yen ($7,451 million), according to a government document.

This amount is divided between 400,000 and 900,000 million yen (between 2,708 and 6,092 million dollars), recorded damage to homes; In non-residential buildings such as factories or offices, between 200,000 and 400,000 million yen (between $1,354 and $2,708 million).

efe

