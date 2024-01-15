New York Bus Simulator Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.3.0)

New York Bus Simulator is a popular simulation game developed by TML Studios and published under the name Aerosoft GmbH. The New York Bus Simulator game was released on December 11, 2009 and since then the reviews for the game have been very positive. In the game, players will be able to start their business as bus drivers and build a transportation empire for themselves.

New York Bus Simulator Game Download for PC

Name New York Bus Simulator Initial release date Platforms Microsoft Windows Series City bus simulator Developers TML Studies Editor Aerosoft Genders Racing game, Simulation game, Vehicle simulation game Category PC Games>Simulation

What is the game about?

The New York Bus Simulator game is surrounded by the famous M42 bus line that runs from the Hudson River to the East River which is located on 42nd Street. Driving in New York is quite a difficult task and that is why the game is becomes so challenging. The game will help players to race as planned and also learn how to pick up and drop off passengers at their different stops.

How to Play

New York Bus Simulator has one of the simplest gameplay available in the simulation genre, but the developers have added a lot of details to the game. Players will be able to experience many details on the customizable driving console. The game allows players to drive the typical RTS T 80-260 bus presented in a very detailed way and faithful to the original 3D model. The game follows the original New York bus schedule, which is pretty fun. Playing the game will surely help you learn a lot about New York roads and traffic.

Features of the games.

New York Bus Simulator game has been quite a popular simulation game since its release. The main reason why the game has been so popular is because of all the features it offers. Here we list some of the features of the game that are worth mentioning.

The cabin or console of the bus you will drive is quite detailed. Players will have dedicated buttons for almost all the controls they need while driving the bus. The game will be able to provide a completely realistic experience when played in first-person mode. There are multiple camera angles that players can try when playing New York Bus Simulator.

Dynamic Artificial Intelligence Traffic

The game’s traffic is designed with artificial intelligence that makes it move in real time. Players will never see the sequence of traffic patterns repeating when playing New York Bus Simulator. The AI ​​technology used in the game is quite advanced, making it a fun gaming experience for all players.

The developers have made sure to integrate the exact weather of New York into the game to make it look realistic. Players will be able to see the weather change from a hot, sunny day to a rainy day quite quickly simply due to the weather change feature in the game.

Since driving can be a tedious job for many people to make things interesting, the developers have integrated virtual radio stations for players to listen to. The DOuble BAss FM station has more than 43 tracks to listen to.

The physics of the game is the reason why players should dry a simulation game like New York Bus Simulator. The developers of the game have worked a lot on the game due to the great response it received from the players. The game is now available to play on the Steam platform.

New York Bus Simulator – Minimum System Requirements

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Dual Core, 2.6 GHz or faster

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce or comparable AMD with a minimum of 512 MB

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 4 GB available space

Sound card: YES

Additional Notes: QuickTime Player

New York Bus Simulator – Recommended System Requirements

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Dual Core, 2.6 GHz or faster

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce or AMD comparable with 1024 MB

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 4 GB available space

Sound card: YES

Additional Notes: QuickTime Player

Frequent questions

How many exterior camera angles are available to players in New York Bus Simulator? A total of six exterior angles are available for players to explore in New York Bus Simulator.

What is the name of the main character in the game New York Bus Simulator? The name of the main character of the New York Bus Simulator game is Carlos.

Does New York Bus Simulator game require QuickTime players to run? Yes, New York Bus Simulator requires QuickTime Player to run.

