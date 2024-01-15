News, hostage release and more

A Palestinian-American doctor spoke to CNN from Rafah on Monday about his experience treating patients with traumatic injuries in tents in southern Gaza City.

“Here, the health infrastructure was completely destroyed. We are essentially the only trauma center and we work out of a tent to take care of any traumatic injuries as well as medical emergencies,” California emergency physician Dr. Mohammed Subeh told CNN’s Michael Holmes, he said That people are dying of treatable diseases. Like diabetes and high blood pressure.

“It’s a difference of night and day … in terms of our facilities in California, when we are at capacity we have the ability to remove patients from hospitals where it is dangerous to care for them.”

This contradiction is also highlighted by the lack of access to medical supplies, he said.

“We don’t even have an alcohol swab in case I need to get an IV. He said, “I need to clean your skin thoroughly to make sure I don’t get any infection… Everything has been stopped at the borders.”

He said, “Do what you can with the limited resources that you have and, as an emergency physician, try to work creatively to find quick solutions to try to stabilize people and save lives.” Do it.”

Subeh said that every element of infrastructure in Gaza has been systematically and deliberately destroyed.

Israel has repeatedly said that its war is against Hamas and that it does not intentionally attack civilians.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to press ahead with a military operation in Rafah, where more than a million people are taking refuge fleeing fighting in other areas of Gaza.

Several governments and aid agencies, including the United Nations, have called on Israel not to proceed further, citing risks to civilians.

A total of 30,410 people have been killed and 71,700 injured in Gaza since October 7, according to the latest figures published by the Gaza Health Ministry on Sunday.

CNN cannot independently verify the figures due to lack of international media access to Gaza.

This Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, saying that people in the territory are dying of hunger due to “inhumane” conditions and she called on Israel to do more to “provide immediate assistance to the people of Gaza.” Urged to try. One of the strongest pressures ever exerted by an American official.