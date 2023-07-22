Nicki Minaj fans furious over Ice Spice singing Kanye West song

Ice Spice has been pulled into the endless drama that surrounds Kanye West and Nicki Minaj shortly after new developments regarding Ye’s long-delayed “New Body” joint became public.

On Tuesday (March 19), the Yeezy boss claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that the “Munch” hitmaker recorded a verse for the above track, adding that it hasn’t seen the light of day yet because his team is holding it back release.

The song was originally conceived in 2018 with Nicki and Ty Dolla $ign, and was to be released as part of the Chicago native’s since-finished album. Yandhi Album next year. West and Ty then planned to include it in cultures 1 earlier this year, but Minaj ultimately denied permission because, as she said, “that train has left the station.”

Her fans, known as the Barbz, have now taken to social media to express their frustration with Ice Spice’s attempt to replace her, especially since the Bronx artist released two blockbusters with Nicki last year. Hits: “Barbie World” and “Princess Diana.”

“How are those sisters when she sent the poem and now they are snatching her after it was leaked that she was sent the song?” Nicki’s stylist Khalil wrote on Twitter soon after this post circulated online.

Another emotional fan shared in a since-deleted post: “I hate (that) Ice Spice has shown his hand. Going against Rani would be the end of his career. Don’t fall into the game and don’t make any such moves. It’s not about being “scared”. It’s about being loyal to those who are loyal to you. That’s why Nicki is the way she is.”

some adopted a slightly different tone post like: “#Aiseja is not to blame for not having poetry. @NIKIMINAJ himself publicly and multiple times disapproved of the “new body”.

Kanye’s IG share was in response to his former team member Yesjulz (real name Julian Goddard) leaking a text exchange in which he talked about sending the song to both Ice and Doja Cat to see if ” Which one looks best.”

She didn’t explain why exactly she was leaking the messages, though it appears it was in response to West suing her following her unceremonious departure from his team.

The rapper and producer cut ties with them last week, writing on his Instagram Stories: “We have decided to no longer include Yesjulz in its rollout.” Culture, All the activities done on his page and with our fans in the last few days are unauthorized.