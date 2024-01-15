Order All the Burgers on the McDonald’s Menu and This Is What Happened

According to INEGI data, fast food consumption in Mexico has seen a steady increase, increasing by 4 percent annually over the past five years.

The diversity of fast food options in Mexico is reflected in the preference for tacos, hamburgers and pizza, which are the most sought-after categories according to market studies.

According to data from the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (CANIRAC), the fast food industry is an important economic engine in Mexico, generating employment and representing about 2.5 percent of the national GDP.

Fast food consumption in Mexico has increased significantly in recent decades, becoming an integral part of the population’s eating habits. This phenomenon is driven by various factors ranging from rapid urbanization to changes in lifestyle and culinary preferences.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the food and beverage sector represents a significant portion of Mexican household spending, and fast food holds a dominant position in this sector. It is estimated that the annual growth of fast food consumption in Mexico has been close to 4 percent over the past five years, reflecting continued and sustained demand.

Different preferences are a distinctive feature of fast food consumption in Mexico. Although traditional taquerias and taco stands remain popular, the arrival of international chains of burgers, pizza and other concepts has further diversified the market. According to market studies, tacos, hamburgers and pizza are the most sought-after categories, but the supply extends to a variety of options from fried chicken to Asian fast food.

Increasing urbanization and the fast pace of life have contributed to the preference for foods that are quick to prepare, serve and consume. This change in eating habits has had a significant economic impact. The National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (CANIRAC) estimates that the fast food industry represents about 2.5 percent of Mexico’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The fast food sector has not only generated employment on a large scale but has also encouraged innovation in terms of menus and business models. In response to increasing awareness of the importance of a balanced diet, there is a growing trend to incorporate healthier and more conscious choices.

Despite its popularity, the fast food industry also faces challenges related to public health and consumer perception. Obesity and diet-related diseases are growing concerns, putting more pressure on chains to offer healthier and more transparent options in terms of ingredients and nutritional content.

Order All the Burgers on the McDonald’s Menu and This Is What Happened

Through social networks, a TikToker dedicated to food challenges went to McDonald’s to buy all the hamburgers on the company’s menu, where he ate absolutely all the hamburgers and still ordered a sugar-free soft drink and some apple pie. Gave.

Compared to other challenges he has done, this one is with the taco stand and KFC where he also ordered off all the menus to complete his challenges.

