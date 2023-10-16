Palestinian children in Gaza “ask for a sip of water or a piece of bread”

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), warned this Sunday that Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip are particularly suffering from the lack of basic supplies such as drinking water or food.

“When you arrive at a school, the children look you in the eyes asking for a sip of water or a piece of bread”, a dramatic situation that reached “despite all the warnings we gave about this tragedy”. Is, Lazzarini highlighted in a statement to Qatari television Al Jazeera.

This Sunday also marks 100 days since the start of the Israeli military offensive.

He said, “These 100 days seem like an eternity. But despite all the adversity I have seen my staff very motivated, heroic and involved in providing support.”

Lazzarini took the opportunity to request that more humanitarian aid trucks be authorized to enter the border crossing linking the Palestinian enclave with Egypt.

The Israeli military offensive is in retaliation for the October 7 attack, in which thousands of Palestinian fighters attacked Israeli soil from Gaza and killed about 1,200 people.

Since then, approximately 24,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of bombings and incursions into the Gaza Strip.