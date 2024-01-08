Peregrine: The first US controlled landing mission on the Moon in 51 years is in jeopardy due to serious technical failures after launch

Admin 8 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 74 Views

image Source, reuters

caption,

The Vulcan rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and sent the Peregrine spacecraft toward the Moon.

  • Author, jonathan amos
  • Role, bbc science correspondent

The United States space module mission that took off this Monday from Cape Canaveral (Florida) with the aim of achieving a controlled landing on the surface of the Moon is in danger.

The robotic lunar module, named Peregrine, which aims to become the first US spacecraft to complete a “soft” landing on the Moon in 51 years and is Previously operated by a private company, it faced serious technical problems after take off.

The astrobotic company hired by NASA to land Peregrine on the Moon announced in a statement hours after launch that a propulsion failure caused the ship “to encounter an anomaly that caused it to point its solar panels toward the Sun.” Stably prevented from pointing”. System.

The Pittsburgh-based company said in a later note that the faulty propulsion system was leaking “significant” amounts of fuel.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

CES 2024: How to watch live and online

Image used with permission of the copyright holder The Consumer Electronics Show is here. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved