Pharrell Williams is back with a new collaboration with Miley Cyrus

For every album of music released by iconic pop producers, there are countless other recordings left in the editing room: verses that never developed into anything else, original demos that were completely changed in the process of creation. Are… Apart from the occasional leak on the Internet, most of these songs never leave the hard drive on which they were stored. But when Pharrell Williams took over as CEO of Louis Vuitton, he took his files with him and waited for the right moment to relaunch a never-before-seen collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

On Tuesday, during a live broadcast of the presentation of the fall-winter 2024 men’s collection, the singer’s voice echoed as models walked down a labyrinthine runway at the Jardin d’Exclamation in Paris. This song is known among fans as “”. doctor “, first surfaced online in December 2017. It was reportedly created a decade earlier during the recording sessions for Cyrus’s fourth studio album, bangerjReleased in 2013.

The lyrics of the first verse match what fans may have known from the less polished version that was leaked, but the version that was released was rewritten in a few places and appears to have been completely reworked. It was recorded from.

four songs from bangerj, which includes some bonus tracks, features writing and/or production credits from Williams. The two have not released music together since Cyrus’s vocal appearance. come get it oy » from the single album Girl From the manufacturer in 2014.

Last year, a few months after the release of Cyrus’ latest album, Endless summer holidays, An album filled with previously unreleased material has surfaced on Spotify and Apple Music under the name Clara Pierce. The album was eventually withdrawn and titled down with me It included a dozen high-quality leaks of Cyrus’ previous albums. bangerj, Miley Cyrus and her dead petzand 2019 ep She is coming.

