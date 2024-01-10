Philosophy as a tool in our daily life

Everyday life is surrounded by philosophical notions we don’t even realize: anxieties, fears, doubts, philosophy can help address various everyday situations, including why many people feel anxious when the year starts. Like to make a list of resolutions. Book Philosophie de la quotidienne An attempt has been made by Tania Sanchez to look at this discipline from a lighter and more accessible angle.

Why do we celebrate the arrival of New Year? Are we doomed to feel nostalgic for our childhood? Why are we attached to the physical workplace? Should we stop taking pictures?

All these questions are part of a selection of issues related to our daily lives and can indeed be addressed by philosophy.

Cover of a book published by French publishing house Eyrolles. © Eyerolls

This bet has been made by Tania Sanchez, a professor of philosophy and literature in the Chinese city of Shanghai, with her book. Philosophie de la quotidienne(Philosophy of Daily Life), Published by Eyrols Publishing House.

Tania Sanchez came to our RFI studio to talk about this work, which includes 70 questions we will all face at some point in our lives: