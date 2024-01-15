A journalist of Belarusian origin, Claire has worked at PurePeople since 2019. An unconditional fan of the Sex and the City series, she knows by heart most of the RnB sounds of the 90s and 2000s. Blue flower and eternal romantic, she is interested in everything, especially the love life of the stars.
When it comes to fashion and especially the label Gucci, Salma Hayek doesn’t joke! On the way to the haute-couture fashion show with her husband François-Henri Pinault, the actress suffered actual heat stroke due to a problem in Milan. Finally relieved after being stressed, she opens up about her heat stroke on Instagram
Photos Salma Hayek loves her powerful French husband: big break for the actress
An appointment she wouldn’t miss for anything in the world! Actress Salma Hayek attends the Gucci fashion show held at the Fonderia Carlo Macchi with her husband François-Henri Pinault on February 23, 2024. Looking stunning in a cherry red leather jacket with rolled up cuffs, she paired the bright garment with a red pencil skirt, a simple knitted cardigan, a deep red Gucci belt and a large pair of black sunglasses.
On Instagram, Valentina Paloma’s mother – who recently starred magic mike’s last dance And in an episode of 2023 black Mirror – Admittedly, he almost missed this parade due to the many traffic jams in Milan. ,Traffic in Milan is impossible during Fashion Week. I almost didn’t get the chance to attend the incredible Gucci show“She wrote in the caption of a photo, where we can see her behind the car, she is very upset about being in a traffic jam.
For his part, Kering Group CEO François-Henri Pinault was also handsome. For this show, he chose a navy blue officer jacket adorned with gold details. To keep it simple, the 61-year-old wore a black turtleneck sweater, black pants and a pair of Chelsea boots.
As a reminder, the couple recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. After a nearly two-year engagement, they married in Paris on February 14, 2009, and renewed their vows in Italy a few months later.
VIP guests in the front row of the Gucci fashion show
placed next to mark ronson the front row, Salma Hayek was also able to meet Kirsten Dunst, Sofia Boutella, Natasha Poly and Solange Knowles (Beyoncé’s sister who recently revealed she suffered from psoriasis). Solange chose a casual look wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black Gucci belt and pointed heel shoes.
