Photos Salma Hayek loves her powerful French husband: big break for the actress

An appointment she wouldn’t miss for anything in the world! Actress Salma Hayek attends the Gucci fashion show held at the Fonderia Carlo Macchi with her husband François-Henri Pinault on February 23, 2024. Looking stunning in a cherry red leather jacket with rolled up cuffs, she paired the bright garment with a red pencil skirt, a simple knitted cardigan, a deep red Gucci belt and a large pair of black sunglasses.

On Instagram, Valentina Paloma’s mother – who recently starred magic mike’s last dance And in an episode of 2023 black Mirror – Admittedly, he almost missed this parade due to the many traffic jams in Milan. ,Traffic in Milan is impossible during Fashion Week. I almost didn’t get the chance to attend the incredible Gucci show“She wrote in the caption of a photo, where we can see her behind the car, she is very upset about being in a traffic jam.