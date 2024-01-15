Police Stories Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.4.5 & ALL DLC)

The Police Stories is one of the best shooting video games that has a unique and amazing story. It is one of the best top-down shooting video games that offers many features to the players. The features that the game offers to the player are the main reason why it has attracted a large number of players in the first place.

If you are a complete newbie and don’t know what this game is about, then don’t worry, you are in the right place. The following article will provide all the information you need to know about the game before playing it. It will also provide you with information about the feature list and gameplay to clear your doubts about the game. Check out the article below to know more about Police Stories.

Police Stories game download for PC

Name Police stories Initial release date June 5, 2017 Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Classic Mac OS, Xbox One Developer Powerful Morgan Editors HypeTrain Digital, Mighty Morgan Mode(s) Single player, multiplayer Engine Category PC Games > Shooting

About the game

The Police Stories is a shooting video game. It is one of the best games developed by Mighty Morgan. The game was released on September 19, 2019. It allows the player to play in both single-player and multiplayer modes, giving the player the option to switch between the two modes. The Police Stories is a top-down shooter video game produced by Hype Train Digital. This shooting video game was programmed by Roman Sidorov and Alexey Lexpest Mihailov.

The Police Stories video game is available on different platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Play Station 4, Linux, Operating System X and Microsoft Windows. It was produced by Ivan Belousov and designed by Roman Sidorov and Ivan Belousov. It is one of the best shooting video games directed by Roman Sidorov. The game has received several favorable reviews from many publications around the world. The Police Stories video game has also been praised for its graphics and other feature sets it offers to players.

Now that we have understood what the game is about, we cannot focus our attention on understanding the gameplay of the Police Stories shooting video game. The next section of this article is about the gameplay of the police story shooter video game.

How to Play

The pulley stories is a shooting video game with many tactical elements. The game was released on September 19, 2019. It is one of the best action games that includes many adventures and challenges. The game mainly consists of 2 main game modes: multiplayer mode and single player mode. This way, players could play online with several other players such as friends, family, or even strangers in online cooperative mode.

In the game, players will control two police officers named Rick Johnes and John Rimes, who will have to infiltrate gang hideouts, break into buildings, rescue hostages, and then make arrests. Police Stories shooter games put more emphasis on tactics and force players to make decisions in a matter of seconds.

Each new criminal being executed, fragments of evidence and hostages are placed randomly. Not knowing who is in the room until they come into line of sight which makes the Police Stories video game and the shooter in this game very different from other shooters like Hotline Miami. The police stories shooting video game’s surrender system allows suspects to be detained without resorting to violence.

Each suspect has their unique weapon types, as well as different shooting skills and behaviors. To increase the chances of non-lethal type of neutralization, the game’s player characters will have to use tactical equipment such as under-door cameras and explosive charges.

Game features

Police story shooting video game is one of the best games written by Andrey Sazhin. The game uses the Game Maker Studios engine. It was a lot of incredibly awesome features for players. Some of the important features are mentioned below.

Single player and multiplayer mode.

Police Stories video game offers 2 types of main game modes including single-player mode and online cooperative mode. Online cooperative mode is also called multiplayer mode. This allows the player to play with another player whenever they want and play with friends and family through online cooperative mode. They can switch between both modes according to their requirements or situation.

The graphics of this game are very impressive, the police story video game has 16-bit evocative graphics. The graphics are what decide the value of the game as the game is usually rated based on the graphics. The Police Stories, in this sense, is one of the best video games that provides vivid and detailed images, thus retaining the player’s interest throughout the game without losing a single moment of attention.

The Police Stories has amazing sound quality and sound effects; It is the soundtrack music that helps keep players interested in the game, not only regaining interest but also helps engage the player in the game at higher levels. The game’s music has also been praised by several publications. The game is played on the console and therefore having a good soundtrack will increase the enthusiasm and excitement for the game.

One of the best features of this particular video game is that it is easy to play. It provides a lot of fun to players of all categories, it is a more cool or addictive game. The game is really easy to understand but equally difficult to decipher. The game also offers many adventures and challenges to the players while playing, so that they get engrossed in the game completely.

The features of the top-down shooter Police Stories don’t end here, the list goes on and on. To know more about the game, it is suggested to try it at least once. So hurry up! And start playing this fabulous shooting video game to have fun and improve your mood after your hectic work schedules.

How to Download Police Stories PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Police Stories for PC

: Click on the button Download Police Stories for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Police Stories PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Police Stories – Minimum System Requirement

Operating system: Windows Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8.1

Processor: Intel Pentium 2.9 Ghz or equivalent

Memory: 2048 MB RAM

Graphics: 512 Mb DirectX 9 compatible video card with shader model 3.0 support

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 400 MB available space

Police Stories – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.9 Ghz or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2048MB

Operating system: Windows Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8.1

VIDEO CARD: 512 Mb DirectX 9 compatible video card with model 3.0 shader support

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 100 MB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

What is the cost to buy this game? The game is not very expensive and will cost you around $14.99.

Is the game available on the Amazon app? Yes, the game is available on the Amazon app.

Is it available on Google Play Store? No, the game is not available on the Google Play Store.

What are the platforms on which the game is available? The game is available on various platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Play Station 4, Linux, Operating System X and Microsoft Windows.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.