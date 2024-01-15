Powerball Results Today, March 2 | Win numbers and draw prizes

biggest prize of powerball lottery continues to rise, because there has been no winner since the beginning of January. For this Saturday, Jackpot nears $450 million Of dollars. We explain how to play and We share with you this Wednesday’s winning figures.

To participate in the raffle, Players must purchase tickets in one of the states where the lottery is availableWhich are the majority. When purchasing their ticket, participants must select six numbersBetween the numbers 1 and 69, five correspond to white balls, and between 1 and 26, another one corresponds to the red ball.

To win the jackpot, you must match all six numbers. Which are visible as white balls and red balls on the day of the draw. However, participants with fewer correct answers can still win prizes ranging from 4 to one million dollars or more, depending on the Power Play multiplier.

Powerball lottery: winning numbers from today’s draw on March 2

This Saturday, the Powerball jackpot is $443 million, with a cash value of $212.3 million, after failing to find a winner last Wednesday. The winning numbers for this March 2nd draw are:

3-18-27-36-53 − 12 Powerballs

2x powerplay

Don’t worry if you don’t match six numbers in today’s draw, because even with a low guess you can still win a prize. Here are the combinations that also give money:

5 Numbers + Powerball: Jackpot

5 numbers: $1,000,000 dollars

4 Numbers + Powerball: $50,000

4 numbers: $100 dollars

3 numbers + Powerball: $100 dollars

Number 3: $7 dollars

2 numbers + Powerball: $7 dollars

1 number + Powerball: $4 dollars

Powerball: $4 dollars

You may be interested in: USA Lottery: Can undocumented immigrants get Powerball prizes?

In case of winning the jackpot, The winner must choose one of two options: an annual award, Which consists of 29 payments followed by instant payment which increases by 5% every year, Or a lump sum payment equal to the cash value.

Both prize options are before taxes. Once the prize is won the winner will be given a cut of 24%. Additionally, the winner will enter the highest tax bracket of 37%. If lottery winnings or the purchase of tickets are subject to income tax, the winner must also pay state tax.

When are the Powerball drawings held?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET (9:59 PM CT/7:59 PM PT) from the Florida Lottery drawing studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets can be purchased in almost every state of the country., except Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, and Alaska. This lottery is also available in Washington DC, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Standard ticket price is $2 dollars.

Last date for purchasing tickets for this lottery, Whether in person or online, is an hour or two before the scheduled drawingBut this varies from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

When will the next Powerball drawing be held?

These are the dates of Upcoming Powerball draws in March: