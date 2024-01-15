Predator: Hunting Grounds PC Game Download Full Version

The Predator: Hunting Grounds PC game is published by Microsoft Windows and Sony Entertainment on behalf of PlayStation. This video game belongs to the first-person shooter genre which can be played in multiplayer mode.

Games are something that helps the player relax and improve their mood after a stressful day or tiring work. Predator: Hunting Grounds allows the player to initially play on a fire team as an elite member. There is a full-blown paramilitary operation that takes place before the predator finds a suitable position and attacks the prey.

Predator: Hunting Grounds Game Download for PC

About

In the game Predator: Hunting Grounds, the mission is very clear and direct: hunt. The player must be aware of the jungle warriors and make the right decisions when it comes to engaging with the best.

The player must be very clear about his objectives and cannot afford to lose the prey. Every time the player manages to catch his prey, he will accumulate trophies. This is a token for the amount of prey hunted by the player.

‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ takes place somewhere in the jungles of South America. The predator is given the most challenging task which is to stalk the prey. This game is an immense first-person shooter that keeps the player active throughout the game.

How to play

It is an asymmetrical multiplayer video game where the predator is controlled by one player while the remaining four players work. A team is a group of soldiers who focus on completing drug elimination missions and gathering information. The game consists of the player having to defend himself from being hunted or kill the predator to survive the game until the end.

In this game there is something called Fireteam Voodoo, whose objective is to neutralize the enemy’s operations which is done through computer software. They also participate in carrying out special tasks. Fire team players are offered several opportunities through gameplay that is quite tactical. These opportunities are possible for the player with the help of the game maps.

In this game, if the human player kills the predator, then OWLF will take responsibility for the operation and have the authorities to instruct the guards.

An interesting but unique fact about this game is that the player has the opportunity to play as Yautja, which is a female character. This is the first time a predator game has an option like this.

The game allows players to purchase field lockers with the help of Veritanium. The game offers a wide range of features to players, making it an irresistible game.

Characteristics

In this game failure cannot be an option. The player must ensure that his prey does not slip out of his hands. Various attractive features help the player to hunt the prey. Let me explain some of the functions to you.

This feature allows the predator to camouflage itself to hunt prey without being detected. This feature plays a vital role in the game and makes it more exciting. This feature allows the player to remain hidden until the right time comes for the predator to hunt.

This feature offers the player who is the predator to wield one of the deadliest weapons. This is a cool shoulder cannon that can tear through plasma beams during a gunshot.

The smart disk is very small and is one of the lethal elements used by the predator. Smart Disc is always available in the predator’s arsenal. When the smart disc is launched targeting prey, the guidance system available in this feature targets multiple prey before returning to the predator. Isn’t it amazing? This feature sounds like a boomerang.

This wonderful feature of this game helps the player to use it while hunting the prey that is only available in his hands. The predator wears this wristband throughout the game, which helps him target and kill the prey in no time.

The player can use the Combi Stick function primarily for combat. This stick is easy to hide from prey and can be used to attack prey to win and score high points.

Field Lockers are the loot box system available in this game. This feature is unlocked while the player is playing, which helps change the appearance of the predator. This feature also helps in weapon customization. Players can purchase cross country lockers through ‘Veritanium’.

‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ was first announced during the State of Play presentation in 2019. The game allows players to play cross-play between Playstation and Microsoft Windows. The game launched its beta version in 2020. For lovers of hunting games, Predator: Hunting Grounds can be entertaining.

In this game, the player’s only motive has to be Hunt, Hunt, Hunt. There is no room for sympathy for the prey. After killing each prey, the player receives a trophy. This motivates the player to continue the game to the next level. It is a game that people looking for a way out of boredom should try.

Predator: Hunting Grounds – Minimum System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX-8320

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD R9 280x

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 18 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Predator: hunting grounds – Recommended system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i7-5930K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 1660 or AMD R9 Fury

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 18 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

Does Predator: Hunting Grounds allow single player games? No. ‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ is an asymmetrical multiplayer game. Single player option is not available in this game.

How many players are there in the game ‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’? There is one player who has control over the predator and four other players who team up and work towards a specific mission.

Is it possible to play the game ‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ offline? Yes. ‘Predator: Hunting Grounds’ is not only an online game but also an offline game.

