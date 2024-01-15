Prepare This Pineapple and Habanero Sauce for Hot Wings

Wing Are Breakfast perfect for him weekend, whether enjoying them as a family or watching a movie or series of the moment. And even if they are, what would be better than this? spicy, Therefore, this time we will teach you how to prepare a perfect dressing to accompany your favorite wings: a delicious Pineapple and Habanero Sauce We are sure you will love it.
it dip can provide all kinds of support WingSince it is applied at the end of preparation, that is, when the feathers are already cooked And ready to eat. All you have to do is pour it over the wings and mix well so that the sauce is completely coated. Breakfast, However, you can also cook the wings a little longer by adding sauce on top so that they have a more uniform texture. HoneyWhich gives them a delicious touch.
You can do this step in a frying pan After bathing the feathers dip, Just cook on medium flame for few minutes and have your Wing They will be ready. If you want to avoid hard work then you can also adopt the same process but air fryerwhere it gives a touch caramelized Even more incredible for your wings. Just cook for 5 minutes at 180°C and they are ready.
type of food
Material
- 2 cups pineapple
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 4 yellow habanero peppers
- 1/2 lemon
- 1/4 onion
- 1 clove garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup water
Preparation
- Mix pineapple with sugar, chili, lemon juice, garlic, onion, salt and water.
- Strain the mixture through a sieve to remove the fibrous part of the pineapple.
- Cook your sauce in a saucepan over medium heat until it thickens and takes on a syrup-like consistency.
- Remove from heat and bathe your wings in this chutney.
nutritional information
- Calories: 24 kcal
- Carbohydrates: 5 grams
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 1 gram
- Sugar: 3g
- Fibers: 1 gram
- Sodium: 1mg
- total fat: 1 gram
- saturated fats: 1 gram
