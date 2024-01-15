Prey Free PC Game Download Full Version (Incl. ALL DLC’s)

Prey is a popular first-person shooter video game developed by Arkane Studios. The game was published under the name Bethesda Software and was released worldwide on May 5, 2017 for platforms such as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Microsoft Windows operating system. The game Prey has been directed by Raphael Colantonio and produced by Susan Kath. It is based on CryEngine and Unreal Engine 4.

Name Prey Initial release date May 5, 2017 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developer Editor Bethesda Softworks Genders First person shooter, Adventure Designers Raphaël Colantonio, Ricardo Bare Category PC Games >Shooting

Prey belongs to the first-person shooter genre and can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes. All the reviews about the game have been quite positive and players around the world have loved it. Prey was on the list of favorite games in 2017 and was also included as the game of the year that same year.

What is the game about?

In the game, Prey players will wake up aboard Talos, which is a space station that will orbit the moon in 2032. The main character of the game is the key subject of the entire experiment that will help alter humanity forever. Things have gone wrong and the spaceship where the experiment was being carried out has been captured by hostile aliens. Now all the aliens are looking for the main character. As players progress through the game and delve deeper into the darkness, all the past secrets about Talos will be revealed. The only way the capes will be able to survive is by using all the weapons already on the station. Survival will be the most important part of the game itself.

How to Play

Prey game is a first-person shooter with role-playing in an open world environment. Players will play the main character Morgan Yu, a human inside a space station. The main character is trapped inside the space station with many hostile aliens chasing him. The hostile aliens in the game are called Typhon. Players will be able to choose Morgan’s gender and even make decisions on his behalf.

Prey space station creative designer Raphael Colantonio has ensured that the station is designed continuously rather than having separate levels or missions. Players also have the option to exit the space station and find different shortcuts that connect parts of the station. The aliens inside the spaceship have a wide range of powers and one of the key powers is the ability to move in space towards different items such as chairs and tables. The game Prey has multiple endings, which is why players have loved it so much. Players will end up with a very different ending each time they play.

If players are playing on their PC through Steam, they will need a minimum of a 64-bit operating system such as Windows 7 or higher. The minimum processor requirement to run this game is an Intel i5 2400 or AMD FX 8320. The game’s RAM requirement is 8 GB with a GTX 660 2 GB or AMD Radeon 7850 graphics card. Players should ensure they have a minimum 20 GB of free space before downloading or installing the game on your PC. The better the spec, the more fun it will be for players to play.

Game features

Prey is a game that has been around since 2017 and after its release, it has been quite popular. More and more players are getting into Prey because of the excellent gameplay and features that the game offers. Here we list some of the features of the game that make it a must-play game for everyone.

As the game progresses, players will be able to acquire the abilities of the aliens through combat. Players will have to continue improving their skills in order to stay ahead of the game. Players will have to be clever and use different items available on the space station to overcome different obstacles. The ability to improvise will help players survive different threats that are unpredictable.

The aliens in the game are quite powerful and it is not an easy task to fight them and win. Players will have to make sure they play smart or else they will never be able to defeat the enemies. Players will have to make sure to destroy all the aliens and put an end to the deadly attack of the human predators. The only way to defeat these predators is to be strategic and plan attacks and movements.

Players will wake up on a space station orbiting the moon that has been attacked by alien predators. The Talos I space station is a symbol of private space enterprise. Players will be able to explore the well-equipped and quite luxurious space station. Players will be able to use the space station to navigate interconnected non-linear paths. Players will have to reveal all the secrets of the mission if they want to clearly understand the game and advance.

Sci-fi thriller with multiple endings

Sci-fi thrillers are something that is loved by almost all the gamers around the world. The game Prey is a perfect example of a science fiction game and is quite fun to play. The developers have designed the game to be one of the best sci-fi games on the market. The reason the game gets so much attention is because of the multiple endings. The developers have designed a total of three endings for the game, so players are sure to end up in a different ending every time. Players will have to play and complete the game at least three times to understand all the endings.

If you like games full of unpredictable moves and lots of twists along with the story, then Prey is a game you should consider playing. The game has been around for some time and as time goes on, it continues to attract more interest from players. The game is quite flexible when it comes to gameplay and players will surely be able to design the game controls according to their playing style. Players will need to bring out their creative side when playing because the game requires a lot of creativity.

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download Prey PC button

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Prey PC for free

Dam: minimum system requirement

CPU: Core i5-2400 3.1GHz/AMD FX-8320

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Win 7 64

VIDEO CARD: 2 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Dam: recommended system requirement

CPU: Core i7-2600K/AMD FX-8350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Win 7 64

VIDEO CARD: 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 290

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

How much free space does Prey need to download and install on a PC via Steam? Prey needs about 20 GB of free space to download and install on a PC via Steam

What is the recommended RAM requirement for Prey? The minimum RAM requirement for Prey is 16 GB

Does Prey need a graphics card to run smoothly? Yes, the Prey game recommends a GTX 970 4GB or AMD R9 290 4GB graphics card.

