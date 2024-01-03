Producers were everywhere during Super Bowl LVIII

Thanks to an influencer marketing boom, creators with large followings on platforms like YouTube and TikTok are getting bigger roles during Super Bowl season. In the weeks leading up to the annual soccer showdown, brands turned to digital natives in hopes of increasing the reach of their campaigns.

For the 58th edition of the Big Game, the creators played multiple positions.

The Logan Pauls and KSIs of the world may use the Super Bowl to advertise their products, but for other influencers, team-ups with advertisers have opened new doors. It’s not just brands that are joining the influencer marketing trend – even nfl The manufacturer itself is focusing on the development of paid content. Without further ado, here are some of the partnerships that caught our attention in the first few days of February:

Manufacturers as campaign propaganda machines

addison rae Made a brief appearance during Nerd‘Super Bowl ad, which featured a giant gummy candy dancing. This was Rae’s first appearance in a Big Game spot.

Subscribe for daily Tubefilter top stories subscribe

But these days, the Super Bowl advertising frenzy extends far beyond the game. Brands can supercharge their expensive Big Game campaigns by partnering with creators in the days before kickoff. That’s exactly what nerds did when they enlisted opinions for a preview of its Super Bowl spot. Rai appeared as Vishal Gumi’s dance coach in a short teaser clip, which received over 320,000 likes.

@addisonre Guess who I’m coaching…?! Tune in to find out!! @nerdscandy 2.11 #ad ♬ Original Sound – Addison Rae

ad eastFounder and CEO of influencer marketing agency billion dollar boystold Proverb Influential partnerships may be responsible for the Super Bowl’s limited roster. “There are only a certain number of venues in the game, but there are a lot of brands that want to attract audiences around the Super Bowl,” East said. “So, digital creators are a much more accessible and affordable avenue where you can have a comparable impact.”

Other brands taking a similar approach to Nerds include Yogini Cosmetics And pepsi, The elf included an appearance in the Super Bowl publicity machine. benito skinneralias pigtail drama, who represented the brand’s Gen Z interns. Pepsi ties its Super Bowl activity to its sponsorship Area In Las Vegas. zach king Had a unique burst of creativity by pretending to drink Pepsi outside the circular venue.

Creator as speaker on stage

The YouTubers and TikToks of the world are no strangers to the Super Bowl hype machine. They have run ads during games in the past and have also collected other companies’ locations in centralized hubs.

We’ve already predicted that creators will play a bigger role in paid media in 2024, and two platforms used their Super Bowl airtime to capitalize on that trend. Website Builder squarespace Martin Scorsese took offense to his TikTok fame by including his daughter in his Big Game campaign. And a promotion for YouTube’s own TV service – which centered around an NFL Sunday Ticket package – also included a cameo. hot ones host shaun evans,

It’s wise for YouTube to turn to creators as spokespeople for its TV service. Since YouTube acquired the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in 2022, its YouTube TV subscription numbers have grown from five million to eight million.

Producer as NFL partner

Speaking of NFL Sunday Ticket, the all-access football package has enabled stronger relationships between creators and the pro football community. Thanks to that synergy, impactful partnerships around the Super Bowl can extend beyond brand sponsorships. Some football-obsessed creators are working directly with the NFL and its athletes.

Information The NFL was reported to have worked with a “record number” of creators during Super Bowl LVIII, including big names. mrbeast, mark robertAnd destroyed, In its final event of the year, the most-watched American sports league built on the momentum it has set through YouTube-based initiatives like Creator of the Week.

To work with creators who are more interested in the athletic, the NFL took a page out of the NBA’s book. stars of amp And rdcworld attended a flag football game This happened in Vegas two days before the Super Bowl. If this sounds familiar, that’s because those two manufacturing groups also faced off in a flag football showdown before last year’s NFL Draft.

Super Bowl match as producer

Live updates of the NFL’s championship game aren’t just for Katie Feeney anymore. This year, many creators shared their Super Bowl experiences on their social channels.

creators like Adam Waheed And Ryan Trahan As the NFL’s “on-the-spot reporter”, served as NFL SVP of social, influencer and content marketing Ian Trombetta told Proverb, Between influencers in commercials, influencers in pregame campaigns, influencers in the stands, and influencers on the sidelines, this year’s Super Bowl gave creators their biggest turnout yet.

Will next year’s Big Game Creator offer an even bigger influx of content? We’ll have to wait for Super Bowl LVIX to find out. Thanks to the influencer marketing boom

Creators with large followings on platforms like YouTube and TikTok are getting bigger roles during Super Bowl season. In the weeks leading up to the annual soccer showdown, brands turned to digital natives in hopes of increasing the reach of their campaigns.

For the 58th edition of the Big Game, the creators played multiple positions.

The Logan Pauls and KSIs of the world may use the Super Bowl to advertise their products, but for other influencers, team-ups with advertisers have opened new doors. It’s not just brands that are joining the influencer marketing trend – even nfl The manufacturer itself is focusing on the development of paid content. Without further ado, here are some of the partnerships that caught our attention in the first few days of February:

Manufacturers as campaign propaganda machines

addison rae Made a brief appearance during Nerd‘Super Bowl ad, which featured a giant gummy candy dancing. This was Rae’s first appearance in a Big Game spot.

But these days, the Super Bowl advertising frenzy extends far beyond the game. Brands can supercharge their expensive Big Game campaigns by partnering with creators in the days before kickoff. That’s exactly what nerds did when they enlisted opinions for a preview of its Super Bowl spot. Rai appeared as Vishal Gumi’s dance coach in a short teaser clip, which received over 320,000 likes.

ad eastFounder and CEO of influencer marketing agency billion dollar boystold Proverb Influential partnerships may be responsible for the Super Bowl’s limited roster. “There are only a certain number of venues in the game, but there are a lot of brands that want to attract audiences around the Super Bowl,” East said. “So, digital creators are a much more accessible and affordable avenue where you can have a comparable impact.”

Other brands taking a similar approach to Nerds include Yogini Cosmetics And pepsi, The elf included an appearance in the Super Bowl publicity machine. benito skinneralias pigtail drama, who represented the brand’s Gen Z interns. Pepsi ties its Super Bowl activity to its sponsorship Area In Las Vegas. zach king Had a unique burst of creativity by pretending to drink Pepsi outside the circular venue.

Creator as speaker on stage

The YouTubers and TikToks of the world are no strangers to the Super Bowl hype machine. They have run ads during games in the past and have also collected other companies’ locations in centralized hubs.

We’ve already predicted that creators will play a bigger role in paid media in 2024, and two platforms used their Super Bowl airtime to capitalize on that trend. Website Builder squarespace Martin Scorsese took offense to his TikTok fame by including his daughter in his Big Game campaign. And a promotion for YouTube’s own TV service – which centered around an NFL Sunday Ticket package – also included a cameo. hot ones host shaun evans,

It’s wise for YouTube to turn to creators as spokespeople for its TV service. Since YouTube acquired the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in 2022, its YouTube TV subscription numbers have grown from five million to eight million.

Producer as NFL partner

Speaking of NFL Sunday Ticket, the all-access football package has enabled stronger relationships between creators and the pro football community. Thanks to that synergy, impactful partnerships around the Super Bowl can extend beyond brand sponsorships. Some football-obsessed creators are working directly with the NFL and its athletes.

Information The NFL was reported to have worked with a “record number” of creators during Super Bowl LVIII, including big names. mrbeast, mark robertAnd destroyed, In its final event of the year, the most-watched American sports league built on the momentum it has set through YouTube-based initiatives like Creator of the Week.

To work with creators who are more interested in the athletic, the NFL took a page out of the NBA’s book. stars of amp And rdcworld attended a flag football game This happened in Vegas two days before the Super Bowl. If this sounds familiar, that’s because those two manufacturing groups also faced off in a flag football showdown before last year’s NFL Draft.

Super Bowl match as producer

Live updates of the NFL’s championship game aren’t just for Katie Feeney anymore. This year, many creators shared their Super Bowl experiences on their social channels.

creators like Adam Waheed And Ryan Trahan As the NFL’s “on-the-spot reporter”, served as NFL SVP of social, influencer and content marketing Ian Trombetta told Proverb, Between influencers in commercials, influencers in pregame campaigns, influencers in the stands, and influencers on the sidelines, this year’s Super Bowl gave creators their biggest turnout yet.

Will next year’s Big Game Creator offer an even bigger influx of content? We’ll have to wait for Super Bowl LVIX to find out.