Quake HD Edition Free PC Game Download Full Version

Quake HD Edition is one of the oldest video games on the market, which remains quite popular to this day. The game was released on June 22, 1996, and since then, the response to the game has been overwhelmingly positive.

ID Software and Nightdive Studios developed this game and published it under the name Bethesda Software. You can download this game directly from the Steam platform if you want to play it.

Quake HD Edition Game Download for PC

Name Earthquake HD Edition Initial release date Platforms Developer Identification Software, Nightdive Studios, MachineGames Editor Bethesda Softworks Mode single player Genders Category PC Games >Action

What is the game about?

Award-winning id Software created Quake, the innovative and original dark fantasy first-person shooter that inspired today’s retro-style FPS games. Experience the genuine, modernized and visually enhanced version of the original with Quake Enhanced.

The game has become old, but its popularity has been growing. As a result, more and more people end up joining this gaming community around the world.

How to play

The game’s developers put the gameplay ahead of its time, which is why the game has survived for so long. Over the years, the developers have maintained the game well and made sure that it is updated regularly. The structure of the game did not change, but many bugs were fixed over the years. If you plan to play this game, please update it beforehand before you start playing.

Features of the games.

Quake HD Edition is one of the best vintage action games to play right now, and the reason for its success is all the features it includes. Here we will discuss some of the best features of this game.

Play the enhanced version of the original game.

Enjoy the authentic, original version of Quake, now supporting widescreen resolutions and resolutions up to 4K*, ​​enhanced models, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, and the original soundtrack and theme. Trent Reznor’s moody, among others. things. Playing Quake has never been more fun.

Take part in the dark fantasy campaign.

You are a Ranger, a warrior with a lethal arsenal. To find the four magical runes, you must fight deformed ogres and corrupt knights, along with an army of twisted creatures in four dark worlds of infected military bases, lava-filled dungeons, old medieval castles and gothic cathedrals. To accomplish the task of banishing the ancient evil that threatens humanity, you must accumulate the runes.

Original and new expansion packs

The Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity, two expansions created by the award-winning team at MachineGames, as well as Dimension of the Past and the new Dimension of the Machine, are also included with Quake.

Learn about the new dimension of machine expansion

The Machine, a core of lava and steel, lies deep within the labyrinth. Fight the forces of darkness in a crusade across time and space to collect the lost runes, activate the new machine and unlock the portal that hides the greatest threat to all known worlds: destroy it before it annihilates us all.

If you want to play an exciting and fun game with many great features, consider playing Quake HD Edition. This version has great graphics and playing it on a big screen is quite an experience. If you haven’t played this game yet, you should try it.

How to Download Quake HD Edition PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Quake HD Edition for PC

: Click on the button Download Quake HD Edition for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Quake HD Edition for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Quake HD Edition – Minimum System Requirements

Win 10 64 bit version

Intel Core i5-3570 at 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X at 3.5 GHz

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 TI (2 GB) or AMD HD 7750 (1 GB)

8GB system RAM

Minimum 2 GB of free hard drive space (additional space required for additional downloads)

High-speed broadband connection required to play online

Quake HD Edition – Recommended System Requirements

Intel Core i5-6600k at 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 at 3.2 GHz

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB)

8GB system RAM

Minimum 2 GB of free hard drive space (additional space required for additional downloads)

High-speed broadband connection required to play online

Frequent questions

How many languages ​​is this game available in? This game is available in 6 different languages.

Can we unlock Steam achievements with this game? Yes, we can unlock 35 Steam achievements with this game.

When was this game released? This game was released on June 22, 1996.

