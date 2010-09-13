Rachel Weisz’s 10 Best Movie and TV Show Performances

Rachel Weisz has been an actress for 30 years, and yet her best performance came in 2023. Even though she was never a star, she was always open to interesting and challenging roles in which her characters could do anything if they believed in it. This is the right thing to do. The actress’s career has been as eclectic as can be, playing these types of roles, using the old “one for them, one for me” approach that allowed her to play a character in Constantine and win an Oscar for her incredible performance. In the independent film The Constant Gardener.

This contradiction has followed her for most of her career and continues to do so, as she is both a part of the MCU and works regularly with Yorgos Lanthimos. After Dead Ringers, we can’t wait to see what she does next. For now, here is a ranking of Weisz’s 10 best performances in movies and TV shows.

10 About a Boy (2002)

About a Boy was adapted from the novel by Nick Hornby and is about Will (Hugh Grant), a playboy who likes to say he lives on his own island. Everything changes when she begins to befriend Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), a boy who needs help.

a lovely romantic display

Although she only appears in the second half of the film and plays a romantic role, the actress can create an interesting character that Will and the audience can easily like, and this plays a big role in the change felt by the protagonist. , where he doesn’t want to remain “an island” for long.

Stream to Apple TV

9 The Bloom Brothers (2008)

Stephen (Mark Ruffalo) and Bloom (Adrien Brody) are the Bloom brothers, and they scam everything and everyone to make money for themselves. They want to do one last thing by going after an eccentric heiress named Penelope (Weisz).

A rare and comic role

Weisz’s Penelope has a quirky personality, many hobbies, and a unique comedic outlook on the world, and the actress sells all of these qualities perfectly, while also having fluid chemistry with Brody. This film proved that Weisz is quite capable of acting and should do so more often, as her forceful delivery and unique skills generate most of the laughs throughout the film. The actress also learned to play some musical instruments for this role.

Stream on Prime Video

8 The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy is an adventure film in which Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) and Evelyn “Evie” Carnahan must stop a resurrected ancient Egyptian priestess from destroying the world. As they attempt to do so, Rick and Evie begin to fall in love.

Weiss has a great performance in Why the Mummy

It’s one of the best Mummy movies ever made, and it stars Weiss in the lead role as her Evie is an adventurous, quirky, curious librarian who is fascinated by ancient Egypt and who, as the film continues, also proves to be resourceful. And almost an action hero. It was a great first big role for Weisz, and she landed it unexpectedly, as the character and her chemistry with Fraser were so good that they built a sequel around it.

Stream on Hulu

7 Whistleblower (2010)

whistleblower

Release date 13 September 2010

Director Larissa Kondracki

runtime 112

Based on the real-life story of Catherine Bolkovac (Weisz), The Whistleblower shares a harrowing story in which Bolkovac, while working in post-war Bosnia, exposes a human trafficking ring and the efforts to uncover such an evil organization. For this he is thrown out.

action packed biopic

Weisz is always good at playing fierce, morally good characters who try to make the world a better place for those who are worse off, so Bolkovac’s character fits her like a glove. The actress does justice to the real person, creating a person who doesn’t care what happens to her as long as she can help those in need, and she brings that energy and strength to every frame of this film. Shows determination.

Stream on Prime Video

6 Page Eight (2011)

In Page Eight, Johnny Warricker (Bill Nighy) has been an MI5 agent for several years and befriends his neighbor, Nancy (Weisz), a political activist whose brother was killed by Israeli forces. When his best friend dies before a series of documents can be made public, Warricker no longer knows who to trust. It turns out that Nancy might be his best ally.

an excellent secondary character

Weiss is great as Nancy, the woman who gets Warricker to start doing the right thing again and stop playing detective games like other people want. His character is charming, intelligent, and feisty, and it makes perfect sense that he and Warricker would become friends, creating the perfect supporting character for this film.

Not available for streaming.

5 The Constant Gardener (2005)

The Constant Gardener tells the story of a soft-spoken and shy British diplomat stationed in Kenya named Justin Quayle (Ralph Fiennes). When his wife (Weisz) is murdered, he will do anything to find out what happened, even if it means exposing a case of corporate greed.

oscar winning performance

Even though we meet Weisz’s character only through flashbacks, the actress is able to create such passion, do-it-yourself ethic, and fierceness that the audience completely understands why Quayle was in love with her and she would do anything. Why would he do it? It is in his power to prove what he discovered. The actress created such a great character on screen in such a short time that she even won her only Oscar for this performance.

rent on apple tv

4 The Lobster (2015)

prawn fish

Release date 15 October 2015

Director Yorgos Lanthimos

running time 118

The Lobster is a unique film in which single people must find a romantic partner or risk being transformed into animals and sent into the jungle. This surreal plot gives rise to brilliant comedic rhythms and unique romantic storylines, especially between David (Colin Farrell) and a near-sighted girl (Weisz).

A strange character in the world of satire

The film remains one of the best English-language debuts by an international director, thanks in part to Weisz’s performance. She’s weird, quirky, charming, and curious, because this character is the straight woman in this sarcastic world and you find yourself drawn to both her and David. She also features excellent voiceover narration, in which she clearly explains why she loves eating rabbit. Weisz and director Lanthimos enjoyed working together so much that they repeated it in The Favourite.

stream on max

3 Defiance (2018)

Defiance concerns the relationship between Esty (Rachel McAdams) and Ronnie (Weisz), two women from an Orthodox Jewish community in London, who rekindle a friendship when Ronnie returns to the community following the death of her father. .

an emotional and conflicted character

This is one of Sebastian Lelio’s best films, and much of that is due to the actress’ acting. Weisz plays Ronnie with so much passion, love and anger that he creates a unique, messy and conflicted character who is much more on the inside than he tries to show on the outside. Yet it is the love and passion that her character feels for Esti that is most important to her, and it changes how she acts and who she cares about.

Stream on Starz

2 Favorites (2018)

The Favorite tells the story of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and two women, Sarah (Weisz) and Abigail (Emma Stone), who fight to become her favorite and thus attempt to gain as much power as possible over her decisions. . possible.

another oscar nomination

All three actresses in this film were incredible and all three received Oscar nominations (Colman won). Weisz’s character is ambitious, but genuinely cares for the Queen; She is both sympathetic and cruel to Abigail, and the actress sells each of these emotions. Writer Tony McNamara and director Yorgos Lanthimos have a very matter-of-fact tone and humor, and Weisz fits right in, as if she was born to use these words and play these roles.

rent on apple tv

1 Dead Ringers (2023)

dead ringtone

Release date April 21, 2023

producer alice birch

season 1

Dead Ringers is a reimagining of the David Cronenberg film, which tells the story of twin sisters, Beverly and Elliot (both played by Weisz), two successful gynecologists who want to open their own medical practices.

Excellent double performance and best performance of his career

Weisz is incredible as the twins, as she is able to tell them apart by every gesture, look and word (they even smile differently). Sometimes they pretend to be each other, and even then you can see it’s Elliot trying to be Beverly and vice versa, and it’s all Weiss. She also worked as a producer in this project and set such an incredible challenge for herself that she passed the exam with flying colors and proved what a good, accurate, intelligent and unique actress she is.

Stream on Prime Video