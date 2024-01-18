Rafael Marquez trends after being included in Barcelona’s ideal XI for LaLiga

The presence of the Mexican in Barcelona’s historic eleven in the 21st century became a trend on social networks this Thursday

former mexican defender rafael marquez Became a topic of discussion on social networks this Thursday due to its inclusion in the historic 11 barcelona In this XXI century And which was coordinated by LaLiga.

The former Cule player’s name became a topic of conversation on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and there was debate over whether Michoacan had the level to qualify for said designation.

Marquez They were placed in the central defense position on the right and there are three other historical elements in the same row: Carles Puyol, Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba,

Rafa Marquez appears in Barcelona’s historic eleven in the 21st century. EFE/Francisco Guasco

The training sparked debate, such as league decided to remove the name of Daniel AlvesConsidered the best right-back in the history of the club, but is currently involved in legal proceedings and is in jail.

In view of this, the Brazilian footballer was removed from the lineup puyol He was placed as a full-back, a position in which he also took risks.

Rafa Marquez became an important part of barcelona The club achieved the first treble in its history and partnered in central defense carles puyol,

Marquez He has been one of the foreign footballers who won the most titles with the Kule shirt. During his time with the team he won four league titles, three Spanish Super Cups, one Copa del Rey, two UEFA Champions Leagues, one European Super Cup and one Club World Cup. Additionally, he was nominated for FIFA Player of the Year in 2006 and 2007.

The full 11 announced by LaLiga is made up of: Victor Valdes; carles puyol, rafael marquez, estrangement And Jordi Alba, xavi, busquets And iniesta, ronaldinho, Luis Suarez And messi,