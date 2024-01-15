Real Madrid confirmed what happened to Courtois after meniscus surgery and what messages he received

2024-03-20



goalkeeper of real madrid thibaut courtois has been operated “Successfully” The Madrid club reported that this Wednesday he suffered a meniscus tear, which he suffered during training on Tuesday.

“He underwent successful surgery today for a tear in the internal meniscus of his right knee under the care of Courtois Medical Services.” real Madrid“, the merengue team said in a statement. The Belgium international goalkeeper will begin “his recovery process in the coming days”.

He real Madrid Does not specify the time the player will be out, but the Spanish press considers the season courtoisWhich would have been missed by an empty campaign. The Merengue goalkeeper suffered a new injury just as he was about to return to the field after overcoming a torn anterior cruciate ligament. left knee Which happened last August, a few days before the start of the league season.

Actually, technician real madrid, carlo ancelotti, I was hoping that after the break from the national team, I would be able to trust him again at the end of the year.