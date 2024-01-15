Rise of the Tomb Raider Free Download PC (Full Version)

Rise of the Tomb Raider is an action-adventure game produced by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix.

It is the sequel to Tomb Raider released in 2013. During the game, you will discover a large number of artifacts. They can enhance certain of Lara’s abilities whenever you find them, and they can also grant experience points periodically if you decide to use the ability as you progress.

These add more plot and lore to the story, much of which focuses on the main characters. There are also many items to collect. There are countless things to find, whether it’s finding the right materials to upgrade items or finding valuable items, you won’t be able to find an empty level or find anything you want to see and discover.

“Rise of the Tomb Raider” was released for the PC in January 2016, and was first released on the Xbox in November 2015. It’s hands down the most fun Tomb Raider game, so it’s worth playing.