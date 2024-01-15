Rivals of Aether PC Free Game Download Full Version (v2.1.6.2 & ALL DLC)

Rivals of Aether is an immensely engaging indie fighting game. If you want to know more about this game you have come to the right place. In the lines that follow you will be able to get a brief idea of ​​what the game is, the features it offers, its gameplay and more.

Rivals of Aether game download for PC

Name Ether Rivals Initial release date Platforms Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developer Dan Fornace, Aether Studios, Dan Fornace LLC Editor Mode multiplayer video game Gender Fighting game, Indie game, Platform game, Adventure game Category PC Games >Fighting

What is the game about?

Set against the backdrop of several warring civilizations that can call upon the power of the basic elements of nature, Rivals of Aether is sure to turn heads. You can Samantha power of fire, air, water or earth. You can play 1v1 or 2v2 battles and choose your rivals in the game.

How to play

The gameplay of Rivals of Aether is one of the best attractions it offers. You must choose your rival and then fight using the power of the traditional and classic symbols of fire, water, air and earth. It also offers some intensive training tools. So if you’re just getting into gaming, Rivals of Aether is a good place to start.

Game features

In addition to its competitive and celebrated gameplay, you can also enjoy a variety of other features. Check out some of the other features the game offers.

The game can be played in online mode, where you can fight with your friends. However, if you are relatively new, you can also check out Ranked mode. Ranked mode helps you climb the rankings. Using Ranked mode you can practice and improve your skills.

In case you have difficulty understanding how the game controls work, don’t worry. The tutorial mode offered by Rivals of Aether helps you improve your skill set. With the help of Rivals of Aether’s tutorial mode, you can go from novice to pro in just a couple of days!

The game’s Abyss mode allows you to customize it and challenge yourself. You can test your skills. Challenge yourself to see how many dark figures you can spot and advance further and reach the top of the leaderboard.

The story of Rivals of Aether is adequately developed and the story mode of Rivals of Aether helps players get a concise study of the background of the rival they are playing, thus also revealing certain secrets of Aether. This makes Rivals of Aether interesting and intriguing.

If you like games that offer multi-level intrigue or you are just starting out in the world of gaming, then Rivals of Aether would be a good option for you. It would be the right combination of competitive challenges combined with a proper tutorial of techniques and tips.

How to Download Rivals of Aether Instructions for PC

Step 1: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click on the button Download Rivals of Aether for PC

Step 3: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Rivals of Aether PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Aether Rivals – Minimum System Requirement

Operating system: Microsoft® Windows® 7/8/10

Processor: 1.2 GHz processor

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: DirectX compatible graphics card with at least 32 MB of video memory

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 300 MB available space

Rivals of Aether – Recommended system requirement

Operating system: Microsoft® Windows® 7/8/10

Processor: 1.4 GHz or faster processor

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX compatible graphics card with at least 32 MB of video memory

DirectX: version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 300 MB available space

Frequent questions

How many players can play the game? If you play online, 2 to 4 players can play. Otherwise the game can be played alone or even with 4 players.

Can you play the game in TV mode? Yes, Rivals of Aether can also be played in TV mode or handheld mode.

How big is the Rivals of Aether file? Rivals of Aether will take up approximately 501 MB of your storage space.

