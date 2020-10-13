Ronald Acuña is already focused on 2024, his goal is to repeat what was done last year

Most other players would dare to say that what Acuña accomplished last year was a dream, but something like who overtook another top guy to make it to the American League majors in 2023 and impressed even more for MVP – also unanimous – Shohei Ohtani. Asking if I would have played the winter," Acuna recalled of the conversation with Ohtani during last weekend's ceremony. "I told him yes, 21 games, and he looked at me like (surprised)".



However, Acuña is the first to recognize that he must turn the page and that it is time to face new challenges. .



"Now leaving 2023 behind, it is already a new year," Acuña declared. "As someone says, we have to keep raising our hand and work hard so that by the grace of God another season like this comes."

**Your Sharks Champion**



Just a few days ago, La Guerra The Sharks won the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League title to end a 37-year drought.



Acuña contributed to the championship at the start of the 2023–24 campaign and in 21 games he batted .380 (79–30 ), seven home runs – including one almost immediately after being voted MVP – and 19 RBI.



The outfielder couldn’t see his Sharks crowned in person because He had to travel to the United States to receive the award from the National League, but from a distance he celebrated this great moment as much as he could.



The outfielder couldn't see his Sharks crowned in person because He had to travel to the United States to receive the award from the National League, but from a distance he celebrated this great moment as much as he could.

"I can't enjoy it 100 because I'm here, I Wanted to be there," Acuña said before laughing. "But cruel. I think they deserve it. So long without winning a championship and (now) he is giving joy to the fans."

** Waiting for his brother in the big leagues**



With his arrival in the Mets organization as one of the most valuable chips in the trade that sent Max Scherzer to the Rangers, Luisangel Acuña – Ronald’s younger brother – – Immediately established himself as one of the top prospects in New York’s system.



Now rated as No. 66 on the new Top 100 Prospects list by MLB Pipeline (No. No. 1 on the team in 2023), Luisengel – whose nickname is La Presión – doesn’t feel anything like an important part of the Queens team’s future now, despite high expectations.



”New team, but it That’s the ball,” Luisangel said. “I’m going to continue to do what I know how to do and by the grace of God I’ll be up \(soon).”



Luisangel has already made it to the majors in 2024. has set a goal to reach, but the infielder doesn’t hesitate to point out that his biggest benefit has been his brother’s advice and example.



"It's impressive to see my brother in the Major Leagues and the hits he has. And MVP Not everyone wins… I think that's a good thing," Luisangel said.

