Ronald Acuña is already focused on 2024, his goal is to repeat what was done last year

31 January 2024
31 January 2024
NEW YORK – There is immense pride in the eyes of Venezuelan superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. as he reflects on his historic 2023 season, which included a unanimous National League Most Valuable Player award.
“It was really a super incredible season,” Acuña told Lasmayores.com about his great campaign. “I feel very grateful, but not satisfied. “It is true that very special things happened in 2023.”
In addition to being a member of his own club, Acuña also set personal bests of 40/70 – with 41 homers and 73 steals – to establish himself as the Old Circuit’s leader in on-base percentage and OPS, Also at other places. Average (below his compatriot Luis Arraez of the Marlins) and slugging.
Most other players would dare say what Acuña accomplished last year was a dream, but there was something that made another top guy in the majors and the American League MVP in 2023 even more impressive — even a unanimous one. – Shohei Ohtani.
“He was asking me (during the BBWAA Awards) if I played winter,” Acuña recalled of a conversation with Ohtani during last weekend’s ceremony. “I told him yes, 21 games, and he looked at me like this (surprised).”
However, Acuña is the first to recognize that he must turn the page and it is time to face new challenges.
“Now that 2023 is behind us, it’s a new year,” Acuña declared. “As someone says, we have to keep raising our hand and work hard so that with the grace of God we can have another season like this.”
Just a few days earlier, the La Guaira Sharks had won the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League title, ending a 37-year drought.
Acuña contributed for the Champions at the start of the 2023–24 campaign and in 21 games he finished with a .380 average (30-for-79), with seven home runs – including a home run almost immediately after being voted MVP. Had – and 19 RBI.
The outfielder couldn’t watch his Sharks be crowned champions in person as he had to travel to the United States to receive the National League award, but he celebrated the great moment as best he could from a distance.
“I can’t enjoy it 100% because I’m here, I wanted to be there,” Acuña said before laughing. “But cruel. I think they deserve it. “Going so long without winning a championship and (now) giving the fans that joy.”
waiting for my brother in the big leagues
With his arrival in the Mets organization as one of the most valuable chips in the trade that sent Max Scherzer to the Rangers, Luisangel Acuña – Ronald’s younger brother – immediately established himself as one of the top prospects in the system. took. from New York .
Now rated as No. 66 on the new Top 100 prospects list by MLB Pipeline (No. 1 on the team in 2023), Luisengel — whose nickname is La Presión — doesn’t feel like that despite the high. Expectations now form a key part of the Queens team’s future.
“New equipment, but it’s the same ball,” Luisengel said. “I will continue to do what I know how to do and by the grace of God I will rise (soon).”
Luisengel has already set his sights on reaching the majors in 2024, but the infielder doesn’t hesitate to point out that he’s been a huge benefit to his brother’s advice and example.
“It’s impressive to see my brother in the Major Leagues and the hits he’s had. And not everybody wins MVP… I think that’s a good thing,” Luisengel said.
