Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in pictures

Salma Hayek published a photo of her husband François-Henri Pinault on Instagram this Wednesday, February 14. The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault celebrated their fifteenth wedding anniversary this Wednesday, February 14. “Even after 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you make love look easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze. Happy birthday my lover,” the 57-year-old actress wrote. The couple is laughing loudly in the black and white picture accompanying their statement.

The lovebirds chose Valentine’s Day to seal their love. They said “yes” to each other for the first time at the VI Town HallI A few months later, the coronation took place in Paris before renewing their vows during a lavish ceremony in Venice.

Valentina, in the cinema soon?

Valentina Paloma, 16, was born out of their marriage. Proud of her daughter, Penelope Cruz’s partner does not hesitate to share anecdotes about her. “She draws, she wants to make films both as a director and in a leading role, and she writes good plays,” she revealed in 2020.

The multi-billionaire is the father of three other children: François (26 years old) and Mathilde (23 years old), born from his first marriage to Dorothy Lepere, and Augustin James (17 years old), born from a relationship with top model Linda Were. Evangelista.