Salma Hayek wishes her daughter-in-law Mathilde Pinault a happy birthday

On the occasion of the 23rd birthday of François-Henri Pinault’s daughter, her mother-in-law posted a birthday message on her Instagram account this Tuesday, February 20.

A thoughtful mother-in-law. Salma Hayek wanted to wish a happy 23rd birthday to her daughter-in-law Mathilde Pinault through a publication on her Instagram account this Tuesday, February 20. An opportunity to see an almost cinematic relationship between two women.

Proud

The star of the Frida Kahlo biopic paid a beautiful tribute to François-Henri Pinault’s daughter. Looking at the pictures shared by them, it seems that their relationship is affectionate. Thus, the two of them are seen on a boat in the summer, with sunglasses on their noses and big smiles on their lips. She also included a photo of Mathilde posing with her father François-Henri Pinault, 61. “Happy Birthday Tildy Tildy Tildy, we love you and we are so proud of the woman you have become,” she captioned her post.

Mexican actress Mathilde Pinault uses the nickname “Tildy”, which is proof that mother-in-law and daughter-in-law have a wonderful relationship. The Kering CEO had Mathilde and her 26-year-old son, François Pinault, and his ex-wife Dorothy Lepere, a French interior designer. Married since 2009, he and Salma Hayek are also the parents of 17-year-old Valentina, who is less present on social networks. Sometimes mocked, sometimes criticized, but in any case, the image of the mother-in-law has been shattered here.