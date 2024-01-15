Shadow of The Tomb Raider Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.0.449.0)

The Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game is considered one of the best and most popular video games in the field of action and adventure. The game was initially released on September 12, 2018. It is available on various platforms which will be mentioned in the next section.

Shadow of The Tomb Raider Game Download for PC

If you are an adventure-loving person and admire every game that contains elements of action and adventure, then you will fall in love with the Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game. The game contains everything an adventurous person would look for. So keep your curiosity peaked and continue reading to know everything about this exciting and engaging video game.

About Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Apart from this, all the players around the world have given positive feedback to this interesting and attractive video game. The Steam publication has given a score of 9 out of 10 to the video game while the IGN publication has given a score of 9 out of 10 to this interesting action video game. Metacritic has given a score of 77 out of one hundred to the PC version of this game and a score of 82 out of one hundred to the Xbox One version.

The game has received four stars from Game Revolution and Gamesradar+ publications. The game was initially released on multiple platforms. The platforms on which the Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game was released are Xbox Series X/S, Play Station 4, Stadia, Linux, macOS, Xbox One, Play Station 4 and Microsoft Windows.

The Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game is generally associated with fun and was published by Square Enix. The game was designed by Daniel Drapeau, Heath Smith and Michel Leduc St-Arnaud. Since you already have a basic idea of ​​what the game is about, we suggest you move on to the next section to understand the game in greater detail.

How to Play

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is one of the best released installments of the Tomb Raider game series. It was released in 2018 and published by Square Enix. It is the most popular video game when it comes to action and adventure video games. The game offers many amazing challenges for the players while playing the game which makes it even more interesting and exciting.

It is a third-person perspective video game that involves numerous adjustments. Players are given many skills to make the game more attractive. Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game is based on a single-player game mode and therefore only one person can play at a time.

Players will also be able to adjust the difficulty level which will help them have better control of the game. Another interesting feature that this game offers is that players will be able to listen to the background conversations of the local people in the native language. They would also be allowed to disable background conversations to avoid interruptions and distractions while playing the video game.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Features

Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game offers a long list of features to all its players while playing the game. It is considered one of the best video games when it comes to action games. The game is available on various platforms as mentioned above. Some of the important and notable features of this video game are mentioned below.

The graphics of this video game are of the best quality with vividness. The details of the game environment make it more realistic and attractive. The video quality in this game is high definition, which makes the virtual game look more like a real-time battlefield where players fight with their enemies.

The story mission of this game makes it even more attractive. The game has this story concept that drives the entire game. The missions are completely based on the general story of the game. This makes the game more fascinating and attractive for the players while playing the video game in the comfort zone of their home.

The game provides an open world environment. Players will be able to explore the entire environment and more specifically the tombs in the game. Players will be able to explore the tombs present in the game to have better control of the environment. This will help them dominate the enemies.

Excellent quality of art and music.

The overall concept of this video is impressive and attractive. The game provides excellent video quality as well as the best sound and music quality in the game. The structural design in this video is also impressive.

The game is based on the third-person perspective, which means that the player will play in the third person, which will give it a more attractive point. This will help improve the performance of the players while playing the game.

In addition to the features mentioned above, the game also allows players to create material with collected resources, solve puzzles, hunt wild animals, and search for external quests and optional tombs. The puzzles in this installment are quite complicated and require more technicalities.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is an excellent video game that has a large number of features. But, to give you a brief idea, we are mentioning some of the notable features of this attractive and engaging video game. If the features of this game have attracted you and seem attractive to you, start playing it as soon as possible to enjoy such a wonderful video game with both action and adventure elements.

How to Download Shadow of The Tomb Raider PC Instructions

Shadow of The Tomb Raider: minimum system requirements

CPU: INTEL i3-3220 or AMD equivalent

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 660/GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7770

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Shadow of The Tomb Raider – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20 Ghz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 40 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6 GB

Frequent questions

Can you play through your Android mobile phone? No, the game is not available on the Google Play Store and therefore cannot be played on an Android device.

Does this video game involve violence, blood and gore? Yes, the video game involves violence, blood and gore. Therefore, it is not recommended for children under a certain age.

What are the platforms on which this game can be used? The platforms on which the Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game was released are Xbox Series X/S, Play Station 4, Stadia, Linux, macOS, Xbox One, Play Station 4 and Microsoft Windows.

Is this video game worth playing? Yes, it is really worth playing, especially if you look at the list of features it offers.

