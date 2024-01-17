Sheryl Sandberg to leave MetaCouncil after 12 years technology

Sheryl Sandberg took a new step. Known as Facebook’s number two for years, the executive handed over the reins to Spaniard Javier Olivan as chief of operations in 2022. This Wednesday, Sandberg, 54, distanced herself further from the company by announcing that she will not seek re-election to her position on the board of directors in May. “Looking to the future, I will serve as a company advisor and will always be here to help Meta teams,” the executive wrote on the social network that made the Menlo Park organization famous.

Sandberg ended a 12-year tenure on the company’s management body. Her departure leaves the group without Facebook’s best-known executive, a woman who championed perhaps the most notorious fight within Silicon Valley to end its male-dominated business culture. A Harvard graduate and notable student of Larry Summers, Sandberg paired her campaign with the post of chief operating officer of the technology giant, a position she will hold from 2008 until the end of 2022. His work there was critical to Facebook, now Meta. Able to monetize the time users spend on your products, applications like Instagram and WhatsApp. The legacy of her feminist fight can be seen in the formation of the council she is leaving, where today three of its nine members remain women (Peggy Alford, Nancy Killepher and Tracy Travis).

In her farewell, Sandberg thanked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, whom she considered a “once-in-a-generation visionary leader.” This has highlighted his “dedication” and guidance. The messages are accompanied by photos that reflect the years the executives have spent together in Silicon Valley, where they have seen their fortunes rise. According to LuckSandberg, who has worked at Google, McKinsey and the Treasury Department, has a net worth of around $1.9 billion, while Zuckerberg’s net worth is around $133 billion.

After leaving the post of chief operating officer, Sandberg focused on the philanthropic activities she runs through Leanin, which aims to increase the responsibilities and numbers of women in companies. The group has a program that starts building leadership in teens ages 11 to 15. The organization’s name is taken from the best-selling book that Sandberg published in 2013 and which reached the Spanish-speaking world with the title. let’s move forward, In the fall of 2022, the executive donated $3 million to a civil rights organization to finance litigation for abortion rights. This donation was one of the largest donations received by the activist association, ACLU.

One of the stories Sandberg tells in her book is the story of nausea she had to endure during her first pregnancy. Then his weight increased by 32 kg and it became difficult for him to move around easily in the offices where he then worked, at Larry Page and Sergey Brin’s Google. He told them that the company needed special spaces where pregnant women could park. In his career, the executive decided to speak openly about the difficult path that many people faced in the corporate pyramid. Sandberg, mother of five and married twice (she was widowed in 2015 from her first marriage), begins a new story away from Facebook.

