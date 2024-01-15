SHIRIME The Curse of Butt-Eye Download Free PC Game Full Version

It is very interesting to listen to folklore. You may have heard of a very strange folklore: the curse of the rear eye. This is a very old story that has been passed down from one generation to another. Who would have thought that this traditional horror tale would one day become a video game?

Now you can play and be a part of this psychedelic horror game, “Shire: The Curse of Butt-Eye”. This video game has combined the very interesting story about the Yokai with the enhanced features of a video game. It is your turn to show your gaming skills and survive the deadly situation.

SHIRIME The Curse of Butt-Eye Game Download for PC

About SHIRIME: The Curse of Butt-Eye

On March 31, 2023, SHIRIME was released. This game is based on a horror story, about the curse of the butt eye. In the game, you can uncover the mystery behind your missing girlfriend and also learn about Yokai. This game has turned ancient Japanese folklore into reality by creating a series of games.

The developer and publisher of this game, 7TaleZ: 100 Creepy Tales, has beautifully encrypted the entire story of Yokai. You will be able to participate as the protagonist in the first chapter of this game series. It is an adventurous horror game where you have to survive the Yokai and also find your girlfriend to complete the mission of this game.

Gameplay of SHIRIME: The Curse of Butt-Eye

SHIRIME is a horror video game. You participate as the main protagonist of the game and play it from a first-person perspective. It is a horror game, so you must survive the Yokai, which is called Shirime. The main motto of the game is to save the protagonist’s girlfriend, Sharon. She is lost somewhere in Shirime Forest.

Remember that you will always be hunted by the Shirime. So take advantage of the environment, be careful and stay alert so you never get caught by the Yokai, or the game will be over for you. Use the hidden objects to find out the truth behind this place, especially your girlfriend in this game. The more pages you collect from the forest, the greater the intensity of the danger.

Try your best to hide in a safe place and also know the other pages as soon as possible to complete the mission.

Game features

In this game, you will get a chilling experience. The game features are very attractive and fun. Check out all the tips mentioned below and learn about the exciting features.

The game realistically displayed each scene. You will feel that the Yokai is really chasing you. The 3D visual effects add a touch to the game. Every scene in this looks like any Hollywood horror movie.

Participate in the main mission of the game to discover Sharon. She is the protagonist’s girlfriend and you must find her clues to get her back before the Yokai kills them both.

There are many puzzles in the game and you have to solve them one by one to continue. Discover the pages that are hidden inside the forest.

The whole game is very scary, especially the Yokai with one eye in the butt. He looks very strange and you feel horror when he runs towards you. This game will give you a chilling experience with its sound effects.

It is fun to participate in this survival game; is based on a very different story. It will remind you of the horror stories you used to hear in childhood. The game has added some interesting features to make the game attractive. Take your time and explore Shirime Forest alone.

SHIRIME The Curse of Butt-Eye – Minimum System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit +

Processor: i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1050

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB available space

SHIRIME The Curse of Butt-Eye – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit +

Processor: i7-4790

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 2060

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB available space

Frequent questions

Can I play this game with my friends? No, you must play this game only as a single player.

Do I need to buy this game? Yes, you have to buy the game.

How much space is required to download the game? 5 GB of available space is required.

