Simple Gratitude Practice That Removes Fear and Increases Confidence

It is normal for all kinds of thoughts to come to your mind during sleep. Attention, The goal of meditation practice is to feel everything going on in your mind, so, step by step, learn to think more positive,

The quality of your ideas is very important Because your mood reacts immediately to what you are thinking. If negative thoughts bother you, it will be easy for you to feel sad and in a bad mood.

the good news is We can improve the quality of our ideas And we will feel happy immediately. we just have to practice Thankfulness.

Practicing gratitude improves your life

Gratitude allows us to notice all the good things He is in our life, which immediately gives us a great feeling. physical, mental and emotional well-being, When the mind focuses on all the things that are going well the stress levels reduce and the body automatically feels safe and calm.

When you are sad thinking about what you lack or you long for a goal that takes a long time to achieve, Refocus your mind on all the things that are going well in your life. And the goals that were achieved today and one day were dreams. Automatically, you will feel better in spirit.

If we spend the whole day complaining about what we don’t have, how bad we are, how bad we look, etc. What will happen? Well, it is normal for you to feel disappointed and sad. If you are associated with lack Having thoughts like this: «that’s the only thing i remember,i need another one like this,I’m not enough,i don’t have enough money“, etc., You don’t open the doors to abundance,

The effect of gratitude on the brain according to neuroscience

according to neurosciencefeeling of Gratitude removes fear, pain, anger, and helps you prevent toxic mental states. Imagine that every time you think or see something about yourself that you don’t like, you automatically appreciate being alive, being able to read, or having a roof over your head. Our brain can’t experience gratitude and pain at the same time, so we always It depends on us in which direction we tip the balance.,

Feeling gratitude activates reward areas of the brain, creating sensations of well-being and happiness in our bodies. we release hormones Happy Like dopamine or oxytocin. That’s why People who live with gratitude experience more positive emotions And greater satisfaction with our lives. This doesn’t mean that everything is going the way we want it to or that everything is perfect, it just means that we are aware of all the abundance and opportunities that are around us.

Ideas for practicing gratitude in your daily life

These easy ideas will help you practice gratitude and improve the quality of your thoughts:

You can practice gratitude during meditation, Before and after meditating, you can give thanks for everything good that is going on in your life. right when you wake up or before you go to sleep You can give thanks for two things you value. Additionally, you may have a Notebook where you can write some gratitude every day, The challenge is that two identical Thanksgivings are never repeated.

You may be having trouble imagining what you can be thankful for. Here is a list of ideas:

I am grateful to have a healthy body.

I’m grateful that I could eat today.

I am grateful for my friends.

I am grateful because there is light in my house.

I am grateful because today was a good day for me.

I’m grateful to have a roof over my head.

I am grateful to my family.

I am grateful that the sun has risen today.

I am grateful that I can read this article with my own eyes.

I’m grateful that I support myself.

A simple practice to start with gratitude

This exercise is very simple, but highly effective and can get you very excited. All you need is a mirror and yourself.

Stand in front of a mirror and look straight into your eyes. Start saying out loud everything you are thankful for to yourself.Everything you have done was not easy for you, but you know it was what was best for you. You can also thank yourself for small successes in everyday life.: Exercise, eat healthy, try to maintain a routine, etc. Successes will be special for each of us. Depending on your moment in life, your efforts will amount to something or the other. Later, see how you feel And if you feel the need to cry or show emotion, do so without fear.

Remember that gratitude is always available and it is only up to you to appreciate the beautiful things, while also taking your best attitude to solve the things that are not working well at the moment.