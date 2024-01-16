Social welfare promotes ‘Active Senior Citizens’ social tourism program amid offering activities for active and healthy aging

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha intends to continue expanding the offer of leisure and free time activities and programs aimed at promoting active and healthy aging among people over 65 years of age in the region.

The Minister of Social Welfare, Barbara García Torrijano, has pointed out that the commitment of the Regional Government is to include European destinations in this legislature in the current offer for people of trips to the Spanish peninsular coasts and circuits in the interior of Castilla-La Mancha. Above 65 years under ‘Active Senior’ Programme.

“There are approximately 400,000 people over the age of 65 in Castilla-La Mancha and for a long time one of the fundamental commitments of the government has been to promote social tourism so that the elderly can get to know not only our region and the coastal areas. Within Spain, but also in other destinations outside it,” said the regional head of social welfare, who described this commitment as “a quantum leap forward in adapting all our programs and projects to the new needs of our elderly”. Has been described.

This is what García Torrijano said from the Castilla-La Mancha stand at the international tourism fair, Fitur 2024, which he visited today Saturday, together with Pablo Bellido, President of the Cortes of Castilla-La Mancha and Counselor for Equality. , Sarah Simon.

The counselor has also announced to promote social thermalism program for older people. “A very powerful program that we do with the network of spas in Castilla-La Mancha, where we work together with great collaboration and where this year we have been able to reach that agreement to increase the Social Thermalism locations to 7,500 places. Have managed 2024, but the goal of reaching 10,000 places for all our seniors in Castilla-La Mancha remains to be met, ”said the consultant.

Likewise, he reminded that the Hiking Routes program for senior citizens, after recording its record of participants last year with 28 routes organized in natural environments in five provinces, will present its programming for 2024 in the month of March, in which There were more than 6,100 elderly people.

According to Barbara García, it is a more active aging proposal “highly demanded by older people in our region”, which is carried out in collaboration with municipalities and city councils, and “with which the knowledge of culture is increased. , natural landscapes and also the cuisine of our land.”

Guadalajara Day in Fitur

With the first day of the general opening of the International Tourism Fair to the public, the exhibition space reserved to show the tourist offer of Castilla-La Mancha has celebrated ‘Guadalajara Day’ with a program of events and presentations, with which the province Demonstrated its values ​​as a tourist destination to attract visitors.

The representative of the Board in Guadalajara, José Luis Escudero, the Deputy Representative of the Government in Guadalajara, Mercedes Gómez, and the Provincial Representative of Tourism of Guadalajara, Arantxa Pérez Gil, in the company of the Regional Government Advisor and President of the Castilian-Manchego Parliament held the regional stand “Destino de Has visited “Las Maravillas” and participated in presentations of tourism products of the province of Guadalajara.